How does a chatbot remember the prompts you give? Understanding context windows | News explained





ChatGPT engages us in engaging conversations and provides interesting answers to a variety of questions. What you see and interact with is a chat interface, much like WhatsApp or other messengers, and what you're talking to is an AI. In this case, the AI ​​is GPT 3.5 or GPT-4, a large language model (LLM) that powers the chatbot.

But have you ever wondered how chatbots “talk” to you? How do they remember previous prompts you've shared during a conversation? What types of conversations can chatbots remember? The amount depends on something called the context window. While anything you type in the chat interface can be read, it doesn't work the same way in a chatbot. The text that can be “seen” or “read” at a particular moment is called a context window.

According to this simple definition, the larger the context window, the better. This is because the AI ​​model can recognize more information and therefore provide a better response. However, this is not always the case. Let me explain why.

What is a context window?

As mentioned earlier, the amount of conversation that the AI ​​can read and write at any given time is called the Context Window and is measured in something called Tokens.

During OpenAI Dev Day in 2023, Sam Altman announced GPT-4 Turbo with a massive context window of 128,000 tokens, which is about 300 pages in a book. Regarding LLM, a token is the basic unit of data processed by these models, and is the maximum number of tokens that a model can consider at one time when generating text. For text, tokens can be words, parts of words, or even characters. This is highly dependent on the tokenization process used, which converts text into a format that can be used as input to machine learning models.

As a rule of thumb, one token corresponds to approximately 4 characters of English text. This is about three quarters of a word, and 100 tokens equals 75 words. So 32,000 tokens equals 1,28,000 characters (this is an approximation).

To understand how OpenAI tokenizes text, the AI ​​giant has a tool that lets you enter text and see how it is converted into tokens. We used the sentence “The capital of India is New Delhi.'' Here he has 7 words and 34 characters, which the tool converted as 8 tokens. The tokenization process differs for each LLM.

Why is the context window important?

As defined by Google Deepmind researchers, the context window is very important because it helps the AI ​​model recall information during a session.

Context windows help AI models and LLMs capture the contextual nuances of language, allowing these models to understand and generate human-like responses.

How does the context window work?

Simply put, context windows work by creating a sliding window over the input text, focusing on one specific word at a time. Here, the size of the context window is an important parameter, based on which the extent of context information assimilated by the AI ​​system is determined.

LLM's context window works like reading a book. The window slides over the text and analyzes several words at a time. Each word is like a code for its meaning, and the program considers the words in the window to understand the relationships between them.

What is the size?

A few months after Sam Altman announced the 128K token size for GPT-4 Turbo, Google announced Gemini 1.5 Pro, an AI model with a context window of up to 1 million tokens.

A larger window can potentially improve the performance and accuracy of your AI model, but in some cases the benefits can reach a plateau, and a window that is too large can include irrelevant information. there is.

Therefore, the advantage of a larger context window is that the model can see more information, understand the flow of the story, maintain coherence even in long sentences, and generate context-rich responses.

On the other hand, the most obvious drawback of large windows is that they require a large amount of computational power during training and inference time. Increasing hardware requirements and costs are also an issue.

A large context window can cause the AI ​​model to repeat or be inconsistent. Increasing computational power also leads to increased carbon emissions, which is a pressing concern for sustainable AI development. Additionally, training a model with a large context window uses a large amount of memory bandwidth and storage. This could mean that only large companies can invest in expensive infrastructure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-sci-tech/what-are-context-windows-in-ai-9188742/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos