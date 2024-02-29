Discover the new generation of AI Google Cloud database capabilities





At Google Cloud, we help customers integrate data and connect it with breakthrough AI to build transformative experiences. Data, whether it's structured data in a production database or unstructured data in a data lake, can help make AI more efficient. For companies to truly take advantage of generative AI, they need to access, manage, and enable structured and unstructured data across operational and analytical systems.

At Next 23, we set out our vision to help developers build enterprise-generation AI applications, including delivering world-class vector capabilities, building strong integrations with the developer ecosystem, and making it easier to connect to AI inference services. I did. We've worked hard to deliver on that promise, and today we're announcing the general availability (GA) of AlloyDB AI, AlloyDB's unified feature set for easily building enterprise AI apps. .

We also announced vector search capabilities across more databases, including Spanner, MySQL, and Redis, so developers can use their favorite databases to build AI-generated apps. We're also adding integration with LangChain, a popular framework for developing applications using language models.

All of these features join the existing integration with Vertex AI to provide an integrated platform for developers. Spanner and AlloyDB are natively integrated with Vertex AI for model serving and inference using familiar SQL. Firestore and Bigtable also integrate with Vertex AI Vector Search to provide semantic search capabilities for Gen AI apps.

We believe the true value of generative AI is unlocked when operational data is integrated with generative AI to deliver real-time, accurate, and contextually relevant experiences across enterprise applications. A production database that supports vectors helps bridge the gap between foundational models and enterprise-generation AI apps. Additionally, operational databases typically store the majority of application data, so they play a key role in how developers build new AI-assisted user experiences. That's why 71% of organizations plan to use databases with integrated generative AI capabilities. Successful databases evolve to be AI-first, deeply integrating technologies such as vector search, and providing seamless connectivity to AI models and deep integration with AI tools and frameworks. All of this is built natively into or around the production database as table stakes.

AlloyDB: A modern PostgreSQL database for generative AI workloads

AlloyDB is Google Cloud's fully managed PostgreSQL-compatible database designed for superior performance, scale, and availability. Today, we announced that AlloyDB AI is generally available on both AlloyDB and AlloyDB Omni. AlloyDB built for the future:

Optimized for enterprise-generation AI apps that require accurate responses in real-time, delivering superior performance for transactional, analytical, and vector workloads running anywhere, including on-premises and other clouds. and enable customers to modernize and innovate wherever they are.

Customers such as Character AI, FLUIDEFI, B4A, and Regnology use AlloyDB to power their applications. For example, Regnology's regulatory reporting chatbot leverages natural language processing to understand complex regulatory terms and queries.

“AlloyDB acts as a dynamic vector store, indexing a repository of regulatory guidelines, compliance documents, and historical reporting data to establish a chatbot. Compliance analysts and reporting specialists interact with the chatbot conversationally. – Antoine Moreau, CIO, Regnology.

Vector search across all Google Cloud databases

Vector search has emerged as a key feature for building useful and accurate gen AI-powered applications, using nearest-neighbor algorithms to search for similar types of unstructured data such as text and images from product catalogs. You can easily find search results. Today, we announced in preview vector search across several Google Cloud databases, including Cloud SQL for MySQL, Memorystore for Redis, and Spanner.

Cloud SQL for MySQL now supports both approximate and exact nearest-neighbor vector searches, adding to the pgvector functionality we launched in Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL and AlloyDB last year. A developer can now store millions of vectors in his MySQL instance, the same one he already uses. With Cloud SQL for vector searches in MySQL or PostgreSQL, you can store and run vector searches directly in the same production database you already use, without having to learn or set up a new system.

Additionally, we launched built-in support for vector storage and Memorystore for Redis searches to provide lightning-fast performance for Gen AI applications. Each Redis instance can store tens of millions of vectors and perform vector searches with single-digit millisecond latency. This provides an ultra-low latency data store for various use cases such as LLM semantic caching and recommendation systems.

Spanner can scale vector search for highly divisible workloads. Large vector workloads with billions of vectors and millions of queries per second can be challenging for many systems. These workloads are ideal for Spanner's accurate nearest neighbor search because Spanner can efficiently reduce the search space and provide accurate real-time results with low latency.

Accelerate LangChain ecosystem support

LangChain has grown to become one of the most popular open source LLM orchestration frameworks. We are open sourcing his LangChain integrations for all Google Cloud databases as part of our efforts to provide application developers with the tools to quickly build AI apps. It supports three LangChain integrations including Vector store, document loader, and chat message memory.

By leveraging the power and database of LangChain, developers can now create context-aware generative AI applications faster and more easily. LangChain's integration provides built-in search augmentation generation (RAG) workflows across preferred data sources, using the enterprise-grade Google Cloud database of a company's choice. Example use cases include personalized product recommendations, question answering, document search and synthesis, and customer service automation.

Integration with certain LangChain components simplifies the process of incorporating Google databases into your applications. The supported components are:

Vector store. Supports vector similarity queries. LangChain Vector store integration is available for AlloyDB, Cloud SQL for PostgreSQL, Cloud SQL for MySQL, Memorystore for Redis, and Spanner. Document loader. Enables seamless loading of data from a variety of external sources, such as web page content or YouTube video transcripts. Chat message memory. Save chat history for future reference by providing deeper context from past conversations.

Document loader and memory integration are available for all Google Cloud databases, including AlloyDB, Firestore, Bigtable, Memorystore for Redis, Spanner, Cloud SQL for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server.

These packages are now available on GitHub.

Embrace an AI-driven future

There is a wealth of data in operational databases waiting to power innovative next-generation AI models and applications. By powering AlloyDB AI for enterprise-grade production workloads, adding extensive vector search capabilities across our database portfolio, and adopting a community-sourced generation AI framework, developers can create intelligent, accurate, and useful generation. Get the tools you need to add AI capabilities to your applications. Based on rich data within the company's database.

To learn more about how to get started, join us for the Live Data Cloud Innovation Live Webinar on March 7, 2024 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM PT. Hear from product engineering leaders about the latest innovations.

