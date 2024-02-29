Eight Polsky-related startups named to Chicago Innos' list of Chicago startups to watch





Published on Thursday, February 29, 2024

Eight startups with roots at the Polsky Center or the University of Chicago are included in the annual list featuring Chicago's top startups to watch that year.

Now in its 10th year, Chicago Inno's annual Startups to Watch list recognizes the early-stage startups most poised for growth that year. The 2024 list includes 24 Chicago startups poised to make a big impact on the city's tech scene.

“We are pleased to join Chicago Inno's esteemed list of startups to watch in 2024,” said John Sexton Abrams, founder and CEO of Nutrad. “Our journey, inspired by innovation and driven by passion, was further propelled by our transformative experience at the University of Chicago Polsky Center.”

“This recognition not only validates our efforts, but also highlights the thriving ecosystem of high-performing entrepreneurs that Polsky has fostered,” Abrams continued. “It is a great honor to stand alongside other downtown ventures on this prestigious list, and we are excited about the journey ahead as we continue to be pioneers in this field.”

Chicago Booth and the Polsky Center, a hub of entrepreneurial activity at the University of Chicago, are proud to partner with eight of the startups on the list.

We are pleased to see several Polsky related companies listed, particularly Echo Labs and Nutrad, both of which have passed Cohort 2 of the Data Science Transformation and AI Accelerator, said Director of Data Science Accelerators at the Polsky Center. said Shama Majumdar. Also, Compass Deep Technology Accelerator graduates are pleased to see Alnair Therapeutics and Flow Medical on the list. We are proud to see our accelerators adding value to early stage companies in a variety of different domain areas.

Startups listed:

// Alnea Therapeutics

Alnair Therapeutics is an oncology startup focused on developing platforms to better deliver drugs to difficult-to-treat cancers. The company's origins lie in research conducted by Xiaoyang Wu, an associate professor of cancer research and stem cell biology at the University of Chicago. Mr. Wu co-founded Alnair with Anh Ngyuen, who received his MBA in '11, and Ryan Meyers, who received his MBA in '23. The team won the 2023 He NVC Pitch Competition and the 2022 George Schultz Innovation Fund Fall Cohort Award.

// biome sense

BiomeSense develops fully automated biosensors for low-cost, scalable microbiome testing. This device solves the cost and patient adherence issues associated with current testing methods and makes long-term sampling routine. BiomeSense is based on the research of Jack Gilbert, professor of surgery and director of the University's Microbiome Center at the University of Chicago Medicine, and Sabath Tay, a professor at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering. The team also includes Kevin Honaker, who just graduated from the University of Chicago Booth's School of Business. The company won up to $250,000 in prizes at the Spring 2018 George Schultz Innovation His Fund Finals.

// Ceradyne Technologies Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2019, Celadyne Technologies is accelerating industrial decarbonization with durable fuel cells and affordable green hydrogen. The team was part of his 2018-2019 I-Corps at the Polsky Center, a program that allows scientists, researchers, and students at the University of Chicago to test the commercial potential of their research and ideas. .

// Echo Lab

Echo Labs is building the first AI capable of human-level transcription, better than anything in existence today. Its model, Casper, is built on a biologically enhanced neural network and can understand conversations just like humans. Earlier this year, the company announced a $7.4 million pre-seed funding round, the largest in Chicago startup history. Echo Labs is part of the second cohort of the Transform accelerator for data science and AI startups.

//Event Noir

Eventnoire is an event management platform focused on Black culture. The company offers processing fee revenue sharing with event organizers, unlike mainstream ticketing platforms that keep this revenue for themselves. The company was part of Polsky Exchange's Small Business Growth Program.

// Flow Medical

Flow Medical is developing a new thrombolysis catheter to treat pulmonary embolism. The startup is part of the Polsky Centers I-Corps program, the Compass deep technology accelerator, and the George Shultz Innovation Fund, which secured a $200,000 co-investment to further develop the technology. The company was founded by University of Chicago researchers Jonathan Poland and Osman Ahmed, who recently brought on his MBA '15 Jennifer Freed as co-founder and CEO.

// Life Lab

Founded in 2017, Liv Labs is dedicated to women's comfort and develops reusable pessaries that consumers can purchase directly without going through a doctor. Liv Labs was part of the Polsky Incubator, a program that provides entrepreneurs with community resources such as mentorship, co-working space, and legal support from the Chicago Law School Innovation Clinic.

// nutrition

Nutrad uses AI to collate disparate data between manufacturers and retailers, removing friction and complexity from the supply chain and ensuring smoother, more efficient collaboration. It is part of the second cohort of Transform Accelerator for data science and AI startups.

