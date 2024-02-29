AirPods Pro sale brings USB-C version to $190, but only today





Whether you need new wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone or want to upgrade to the best AirPods for use with Apple's Vision Pro, the latest AirPods Pro 2 are definitely your best choice and your only choice. If you want to get the most out of your new Apple headset, these are not only the only earbuds that offer lossless audio support when using Apple's latest mixed reality headset, they also probably have the best noise cancellation. It also provides functionality.

You can currently purchase the set on Amazon for just $190. This will save him nearly $60, but since the retailer is matching the price to his one-day Best Buy sale, he'll likely only save until the end of the day. Any retailer.

Check this out: AirPods Pro 2: Still great after 2 months

AirPods Pro 2 also feature Apple's Transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings, and automatically optimizes volume based on the boot environment. This upgraded pair not only offers Qi wireless charging, but also USB-C wired charging for when you need the fastest charging possible. The earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge when used in conjunction with the charging case. And with the ability to instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, these wireless earbuds are fun to use for users of the Apple ecosystem.

Specifically for the Vision Pro, the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 offer support for 20-bit/48 kHz lossless audio with ultra-low latency. Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers, so AirPods aren't a necessary add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive and private viewing experience if you want to immerse yourself in your movies.

Not interested in Apple's earbuds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of great deals on headphones and earbuds right now.

