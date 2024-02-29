EA to lay off over 600 people, 5% of its workforce





Electronic Arts laid off 5% of its workforce, becoming the latest video game company to cut jobs in the first quarter of this year.

“The Sims” and “Madden” maker EA reported employing 13,400 people in its latest annual SEC filing, with the layoffs affecting about 670 jobs. will be given.

In addition to these job cuts, EA will cease development on certain titles, including a Star Wars first-person shooter game that is in early stages of development at studio Respawn. The cuts will also impact Batfield Studios and EA's mobile game work.

“As a company full of creators and storytellers, we believe in the value of teams innovating together and growing our global community,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a note Wednesday. “We continue to learn and adopt new ways to work together to better serve our customers.” “We continue to optimize our real estate footprint around the world to best support our business, taking into account how and where we work.”

He continued: “We are also retiring games and moving away from the development of future licensed IP that we do not believe will be successful in a changing industry. With this greater focus, we are driving creativity, accelerating innovation and We're doubling down on our biggest opportunities, including IP, sports, and a massive online community, to give players the entertainment they want now and in the future.Finally, we're streamlining our company operations and building our community. “We provide fans around the world with deeper, more connected experiences that shape culture and expand fandom.”

Wilson said that “not every team is affected” across EA, and that management is “deeply considering all options to limit the impact” on each division. EA had already begun notifying affected employees as of Wednesday, and Wilson said that step would be “mostly complete by the beginning of next quarter.”

EA's layoff announcement follows layoffs at fellow video game companies including Sony's PlayStation, Microsoft Gaming, Riot Games and Epic Games.

Read Wilson's full letter below.

team,

We aim to entertain and inspire more people than ever before, with more content and deeper experiences. Last year, we further empowered our creative leaders to deliver on our strategic priorities of entertaining our massive online community, telling blockbuster stories, and harnessing the power of communities in and around our games. The company was organized to give These efforts have enabled us to build bigger and bolder experiences for hundreds of millions of players and fans around the world.

We are also leading an accelerating industry transformation where player needs and motivations are changing significantly. Fans are increasingly interested in our biggest IPs and are looking to us for a wide range of experiences that allow them to play, watch, create content and forge deeper connections. Our industry is at the cutting edge of entertainment, and in today's dynamic environment, we continue to evolve the way we work and evolve our business.

As a company full of creators and storytellers, we believe in the value of teams innovating together, and we continue to learn and adopt new ways to collaborate to grow and serve our global community. Considering how and where we work, we continue to optimize our real estate footprint around the world to best support our business. We're also retiring games and moving away from developing future licensed IP that we don't believe will be successful in a changing industry. This greater focus allows us to drive creativity, accelerate innovation, and double down on our greatest opportunities, including owned IP, sports, and a massive online community to deliver the entertainment our players demand now and in the future. It will look like this. Finally, we streamline company operations and deliver deeper, more connected experiences for fans around the world that build community, shape culture, and grow fandom.

In this era of change, these decisions are expected to impact approximately 5% of the workforce. I know this has brought uncertainty and challenges for many people who have worked with dedication and passion and made important contributions to our company. While not all teams will be affected, this is the most difficult part of these changes and we have deeply considered all options to limit the impact on our teams. Our main goal is to provide team members with opportunities to find their way into new roles and other projects. Even when this is not possible, we will support and collaborate with each colleague with the utmost care, consideration and respect. Communication of these impacts has already begun and is expected to be substantially complete by the beginning of next quarter.

We'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to EA's ongoing story. We are a team focused on our values ​​to lead the future of entertainment, and we look forward to seeing what we create together. Thank you for your efforts.

andrew

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/gaming/news/ea-layoffs-600-employees-1235925828/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos