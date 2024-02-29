Keysight Technologies named Innovative Technology Company of the Year





Keysight Technologies, a leading force in the technology world, is thrilled to announce its outstanding recognition as the recipient of the Innovative Tech Company of the Year award. This coveted award was presented to Keysight by the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES), organized by MORS Group, and recognizes the company's continued dedication to advancing technology and driving innovation. It is something to be praised.

The Innovative Tech Company of the Year award is a testament to Keysight's extraordinary contributions to the technology industry. With a track record of pioneering breakthroughs that push the limits of technological excellence and product development environments that integrate the latest test automation, Keysight is a leader in innovation and a leader in transforming the world. We are establishing ourselves as a driving force. field. This recognition solidifies Keysight's position in technology, setting new standards and delivering transformative advances in the industry.

“Winning the Innovative Tech Company of the Year award affirms our team's unwavering commitment to redefining the boundaries of technology and developing solutions that power the industry,” said Keysight Technologies Senior Vice President and Chief Executive Officer – said Dato' Gooey Soon Chai, President of Fulfillment & Digital Software Solutions.

Keysight's innovative spirit is evident across its diverse portfolio spanning communications, industrial automation, automotive, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight provides innovators with complete, differentiated, market-leading solutions that combine hardware, software and services. The company's forward-thinking approach has consistently pushed boundaries and delivered solutions that are reshaping industries. This recognition strengthens Keysight's position as an industry pioneer and technology leader and enhances the company's reputation as an innovator committed to accelerating innovation to connect and secure the world.

With this achievement, Keysight celebrates a notable milestone in its journey of technological excellence and highlights a culture of innovation fostered by a team of industry-leading experts with a passion for pushing boundaries. . The company remains steadfast in its determination to shape the future and inspire the entire technology community.

Keysight inspires innovators and empowers them to deliver world-changing technology. As an S&P 500 company, the company provides market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions that help engineers develop and deploy faster with less risk throughout the product lifecycle.

