Create and edit music with Adobe's new Gen AI products.Here's how it works





New AI-powered innovations seem to emerge by the day, and in the latest iteration of this series, Adobe on Wednesday announced the launch of a new proprietary tool called Project Music GenAI Control that lets users create music. We announced that we are working on development. You can also edit these clips using only text prompts and without specialized software.

While explaining the idea behind the new AI tool, Gautam Mysore, head of audio and video AI research at Adobe, said (quoted by TechCrunch), What this really tells you is: The AI ​​generates the music with you in the director's seat, and there's a lot of music out there.what you can do with it[The tool is] generates music, [also] These different forms of control are provided so you can experiment with things. You don't have to be a composer, but you can put your musical ideas out there. ”

In a video shared on YouTube, Adobe demonstrates various examples of how artists can use Project Music GenAI Control, including controlling intensity, tempo, and more.

Project Music GenAI Control allows users to adjust tempo, intensity, repeat patterns, structure, and more. Alternatively, you can extend the track to any length to remix your music or create infinite loops.

The new tool is being developed in collaboration with the University of California and Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science, and the company is currently calling it an “early-stage experiment,” so it could be some time before the new features become available. It means that there is. It will be introduced into existing tools such as Adobe Audition and Premier Pro.

One of the most exciting things about these new tools is that they do more than just generate audio,” said Nicholas Bryan, senior researcher at Adobe Research, in a press release. The kind of deep controls to shape, tweak, and edit your audio. It's like pixel-level control of your music. ”

Published: February 29, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

