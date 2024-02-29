MWC 2024 Awards Announced: Google Pixel 8 Series Wins Best Smartphone Award





Mobile World Congress in Barcelona has come to a close and the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) has announced its annual winners. The jury awarded him 28 awards across six categories, four of which were in the device category.

Best Smartphone: Google Pixel 8 Series Breakthrough Device Innovation: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Best Connected Consumer Device: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Grand Prize: Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones won the coveted Best Smartphone award, beating out the iPhone 15 Pro series, Galaxy S23 lineup, Z Flip5, and OnePlus Open/Oppo Find N3. This award recognizes outstanding performance, innovation and leadership in smartphones launched between January 2023 and December 2023.

In the Breakthrough Innovation category, Magic V2's silicon carbon battery, Google's seven years of updates and AI imaging capabilities were shortlisted. The judges found Qualcomm's latest chipset worthy of the award for its innovations in hardware and software at the core of the smartphone device itself.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra won out among a diverse group of other shortlisted devices, including the Motorola Defy 2 with satellite communication from Bullitt, HTC Vive XR Elite, Huawei Watch Ultimate, and RayNeo Air2 XR Glasses. Ta.

In the end, Samsung's tablet came out on top as it was found to be the best everyday consumer device or gadget that brings new and smart applications, efficiency and functionality to users at home and on the go.

Best in Show winners were chosen from among the products presented at the conference. Although the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Edition was technically first introduced in China, it was unveiled to a global audience on February 25th during the Honor keynote in Barcelona.

You can explore the remaining GLOMO categories in the source links below.

sauce

