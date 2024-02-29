How grocers are evaluating the impact of AI and technology on their workforce





Artificial intelligence has taken the grocery industry by storm in recent years, with generative AI emerging as the latest trend to help food retailers streamline operations, reduce labor, and increase profits.

However, there is a growing consensus among grocers that digital tools serve as just a tool rather than a be-all and end-all solution. The National Retail Federation's annual conference in New York City this year emphasized the importance of understanding how technology intersects with the needs of customers and employees.

Several grocers, including Schnuck Markets and Giant Eagle, spoke at the conference about the benefits of technology and how it can help workers, from getting workers familiar with new technology to giving workers a sense of purpose. He spoke about the importance of balancing the impact on work.

I've seen a lot of technology [at NRF]But it all comes back to this: What kind of relationships does this technology help with?…Technology itself is meaningless to us, says Jon Fahrner, vice president of sales development and innovation at Shipt.

Putting workers first

While technology may be more efficient than human workers, Wegmans sees value in the human touch its workers provide, said Smita, senior vice president of grocery store technology. Katakwar said. Popular grocery store chains are evaluating technology and seeking solutions to handle back-breaking and tedious tasks for their employees.

We pursue purposeful automation, freeing up the capabilities of others to do more meaningful work or redundant, tactical work. [tasks] We leave it to the machines. Because what our people are good at is building relationships, being creative, and connecting the dots, Katakwal said.

Examples include data entry and in-store temperature checks, Katakwar said, noting that Wegmans has developed a solution to handle temperature checks that were once done manually, allowing employees to learn more about products. He noted that he was able to use his time to better engage with customers. Customer inquiries.

Our job is to make technology invisible and let humans shine whenever there is a customer interaction, Katakwar said.

A mother and daughter work at Wegmans.

Provided by Wegmans

Midwest chain Schnuck Markets has created a feedback loop that allows management to learn from front-line grocery store employees.

Tom Henry, Schnucks' chief data officer and acting chief information officer, said the company is looking at how employees are using the pilot solution and what the tested technology theoretically achieves. He said he has paid close attention to whether he is actually accomplishing what he thinks he should do.

Successful solutions include offering Flexforce, a flexible work option that allows employees to choose part-time shifts in stores while receiving the same benefits as traditional Schnucks employees, and using software company Logile to This includes prioritizing and communicating specific important duties for employees. Schnucks executives on the panel said employees are clocking in for work.

If you have a happy employee base, that will create a happy and loyal customer base, Henry said.

Promoting digital implementation

Grocery offices can identify promising technologies, but communicating the value of the solution and encouraging employees to adopt it can be difficult.

When Giant Eagle began working with Axonify to revamp its onboarding process and employee communication platform to increase retention, the grocery chain realized that the partnership was not an HR initiative, but rather a business-related one. “We didn't want it to be seen as a tool,” said Janice Lee, Giant Eagle's executive vice president. Chief Human Resources Officer at Giant Eagle.

The human resources team at Giant Eagles, a company with 3,600 employees, decided to implement the Axonifys solution in phases. The solution, branded internally as Thrive, serves as an onboarding, training, and internal communications platform. We'll start by piloting GetGo's convenience and fuel locations. Lee said this is due to the small size of the team.

To encourage user adoption, Giant Eagle has tied high participation rates to quarterly bonuses for leaders, Lee said. Meanwhile, employees using Thrive can earn points by completing training and taking quizzes, which they can then use to enter drawings to win prizes like tickets to local sporting events. can.

Lee said Giant Eagle used the pilot's user engagement data and other findings to launch Thrive in other parts of its business, such as supermarkets and pharmacies.

A happy employee base creates a happy and loyal customer base. ”

tom henry

Schnucks Chief Data Officer and Deputy CIO

Lee said that before partnering with Axonify, retention rates hovered around 30-40%, but this has increased to an average of 60%, with some stores showing 80% retention rates. The training available at Thrive allows team members to receive cross-functional coaching to more easily move through the store, Lee said, adding that the company has a highly qualified team that serves as departmental experts for peer-to-peer training. He added that he had identified the right people.

Save A Lot has faced pushback from some employees over its technology implementation. Mark Kocher, the discounter's senior vice president of field sales and marketing, said some of the employees surveyed since the discounter began working with Movista, a technology partner that helps grocers comply with in-store compliance. It was revealed that employees had negative evaluations of Movista.

Kocher said those reviews did not deter Save-A-Lot from continuing to work with Movista. I went to the retail director and manager and they fired me immediately. They're like, “No, no, no.” And they have a problem with this. [the solution is] Hold them accountable.

Bridging the gap between customers and retailers

NRF's grocers and businesses spoke about the importance employees play in helping retailers build relationships with customers, increase loyalty and drive greater purchases.

Furner said Target's e-commerce provider Shipt has found that when personal shoppers notify customers about a favorite or previously purchased item, such as baby shampoo, the customer often adds that item to their order. Farner said he discovered. He said.

Shipt's personal shopper.

Permitted by Shipt

The Shipts Cool Finds program aims to further that personalization by allowing personal shoppers to provide recommendations to customers, offering in-store items that may encourage additional purchases, such as seasonal or limited edition items. Furner said it provides a window into shopping.

Farner said he believes the human element is what sets the company apart.

Schnucks also sees value in having employees interact with customers. While working at a Schnucks store during the Christmas holidays, Henry notices that a cashier named Ruby creates and maintains relationships with customers. Everyone who passes that line of hers knows her and knows her children. She knows their children. Ruby and the community have a very interesting relationship.

For example, as grocery stores have started leveraging technology to handle tasks, humanizing digital solutions has made them more acceptable to customers. Ahold Delhaize's banner Stop & Shop has done just that with a mobile autonomous shelf scanner known as Marty the Robot, complete with googly eyes and a smile.

The idea to humanize robots came from an employee at a Giant store in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who wanted to transform a typically rigid robotic solution into a friendly, approachable robot that roams the aisles.

Initially focused on monitoring floor hazards and finding out-of-stock items, Marty now also serves as a brand ambassador of sorts for the Northeastern grocery chain, said Stop & Shops' chief marketing officer. and Senior Vice President Karen Mitchell spoke at OmniTalk during NRF. .

