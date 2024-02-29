Can Apple build better AI? Questions abound as Tim Cook hints at what's to come.





Therese Poletti

Apple Inc. reportedly plans to shelve its electric vehicle project and move some of its engineers to AI work, so we're left wondering how the iPhone maker will incorporate more artificial intelligence into its products. Questions have arisen, such as whether to develop a generation system for this. AI – i.e. a proprietary version of ChatGPT.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that Apple is canceling its much-rumored self-driving EV project, Project Titan, after spending an estimated billions of dollars on research and development over more than a decade. The Wall Street Journal reported that some employees will be transferred to Apple's AI-related efforts, while those working on automotive hardware are likely to face layoffs.

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook was not asked about the car project, which the company has never publicly acknowledged, during Wednesday's virtual annual meeting. But he again hinted at some potential news later this year in the field of generative AI, while also saying that Apple sees “incredible groundbreaking potential for generative AI.” It pointed out.

“Later this year, we look forward to sharing with you how we are breaking new ground in generative AI, a technology that we believe can redefine the future,” Cook said Wednesday, according to CNBC. Ta.

Some on Wall Street may believe that Apple is standing still in the AI ​​space, but that's not the case. According to a Bloomberg report last summer, the company is working on its own version of ChatGPT, called AppleGPT, and is building its own framework called Ajax for large-scale language models. According to MacRumors, the company is also testing a generative AI tool called Ask with some of his AppleCare support employees. Bloomberg also reported that Apple is developing a system for software developers to rival Microsoft Corp.'s (MSFT) GitHub Copilot that uses AI to predict complete blocks of code.

Apple never comments on unannounced products. However, many reports are speculating that the company will announce some news about its latest AI efforts at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. The company is currently seen on Wall Street as a laggard in the AI ​​space compared to the rapid product development of Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google. However, it's worth noting that Apple has operated for decades by observing, waiting, and perfecting existing early technology products. However, another potential question could be whether AI advances too fast to keep up.

Another item high on the list of things Apple might do with AI is to use some of its larger language models to help iPhone users make phone calls or get directions. It could be improving Siri, the natural language digital assistant that helps you write and send texts. Rumors abound that a Siri upgrade is in the works.

“About $1 billion was invested in [Project Titan] “And what we learn from that will create greater knowledge about AI that will influence and influence all future products,” said Tim Bajarin, chairman of Creative Strategies and a longtime Apple watcher. “AI will reinvent Siri,” he said in an email.

At this point, it seems difficult to imagine Apple putting a computationally and power-intensive generative AI-powered chatbot on mobile devices, but analysts at Wedbush Securities We believe the next iPhone 16 will include generative AI.

Another big question is whether such an app would be useful to iPhone users or whether it could expand its market.

PC and chip makers have been touting AI in edge devices such as PCs in recent months. However, as a company that values ​​privacy, Apple may limit the use of its AI system to only the data that customers have on their own devices.

Bajarin also said that Apple's AI efforts will lead to the company's new spatial computing headset, the Vision Pro, its first major new product in many years, and Apple's long-term vision for augmented reality and spatial computing. I believe it will have a big impact. Wedbush's Dan Ives believes the Vision Pro will eventually be reduced in size and priced below $1,500, and he agrees that AI will play a big role in the future. doing.

If Apple is indeed developing its own generative AI system, will it be better and less error-prone than OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google's Gemini? Will the company take a more ethical approach to AI? If we keep watching, Apple will be able to take a highly ethical approach to AI and create better products.

How the company approaches and develops these emerging AI technologies could be the biggest test of Cook's leadership.

-Therese Poletti

