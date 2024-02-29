After securing Montana Tech Hub designation, Tester urges administration for additional investment





In a letter to Secretary of Commerce Raimondo, Tester urged the administration to select the Montanus Headwaters Tech Hub for Phase 2.

Following the success of his push to attract a regional technology and innovation hub to Montana, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester today sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to make Montana eligible for Phase 2 Implementation Grants. We called on the government to select the Montanus Headwaters Tech Hub. This Phase 2 funding grant will help Headwaters Tech Hub expand on Montana's existing strengths in smart optical sensing technology to address urgent priorities such as autonomous systems, national defense, precision agriculture, and critical resource management. We will promote these initiatives.

Bringing jobs back to the United States, securing domestic supply chains, reducing dependence on China, and developing next-generation technologies at home remain critical to America's future. That's why I'm excited to see the work being done at Headwaters Tech Hub and why I strongly support their application for the U.S. Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Tech Hub Program Phase 2 Implementation Grant. There are, Tester writes.

Tester specifically mentioned the state's long-standing efforts to ensure rural states like Montana have the opportunity to secure regional tech hub designations. When Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, I created provisions that ensured that the new tech hub initiative focused on: Amazing innovations happening in rural America. Too often, Washington, D.C., only considers the jobs happening on the coast and fails to capture the benefits of world-class innovation happening in states like Montana. I've made sure that doesn't happen this time through amendments in less populated states. And Montana has already proven it's up to the task of leading the tech hub initiative.

Mr. Tester concluded his letter by highlighting the great work already underway through the Headwaters Tech Hub and emphasizing his support for the Phase 2 investment. Headwaters Tech Hub leaders have spent the past few months building a world-class Tech Hub implementation plan. It will expand on Montana's existing strengths in smart light sensing technology to address pressing priorities such as autonomous systems, national defense, precision agriculture, and critical resource management. By leveraging Montana's untapped potential, the United States could stay ahead of foreign competitors such as China. I am proud of the continued efforts of the Headwaters Tech Hub team and strongly support Headwaters Tech Hub's Phase 2 application. We respectfully request that you fully fund your Phase 2 funding application.

Mr. Tester led the effort to bring regional technology hubs to Montana after specifically securing provisions in the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act to ensure the program included regional states. The success of Tester's efforts to secure Montana's regional technology hub puts the state ahead of the nation in critical technology development, brings in millions of dollars in investment from the federal government and the private sector, and puts the U.S. in line with China. This opens up possibilities that will help us compete with countries such as

Last August, Tester asked the U.S. Department of Commerce to strongly consider the Montana-based Headwaters Tech Hub Consortium's application to make Montana a regional technology and innovation hub. . Last February, Tester hosted a roundtable at Missoula University to discuss next steps to secure Montana's regional technology and innovation hub and the innovation and economic growth it will bring to the state.

Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which strengthens investments in high-tech manufacturing, strengthens technology supply chains, and develops cutting-edge research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields across the country. Tester was the only member of Montana's congressional delegation to serve on the conference committee that negotiated the bill. A key outcome among testers during the bill negotiations was a provision that would establish regional technology and innovation hubs in key regions across the country. He supports an amendment that would ensure rural states like Montana have the opportunity to secure tech hub funding, which could ultimately bring hundreds of millions of dollars in new federal funding to the state.

You can read the full text of Tester's letter to Commissioner Raimondo here.

