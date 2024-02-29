Google CEO vows to use AI to fight misinformation after Trump's 2016 victory





Substack columnist Michael Shellenberger discusses the woke rhetoric from Google's AI platform on The Bottom line.

After the 2016 election, Google CEO Sundar Pichai vowed that investing in artificial intelligence would be a great opportunity for the tech giant to combat “misinformation.”

The comments were made during an “all hands on deck” employee meeting in the wake of Donald Trump's victory, and in the wake of a debacle with Google's AI tool in which users cited bias against white people. , is attracting new attention.

As Michael Shellenberger highlighted in his Substack newsletter, Public, Pichai told employees upset about Trump's victory that “investing in machine learning and AI is a big opportunity here. I think so,” he said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Reuters/Brandon Wade/Reuters Photo)

Shellenberger said he seemed to be suggesting that Google was already manipulating search results.

Shellenberger argued that these comments, and the context in which they were made, suggest that the company was politically motivated years before Gemini's deployment.

“We shouldn't be surprised that Google has been pushing this,” Shellenberger said. “We have been pushing an agenda of speciesist awakening.”

Exclusive: Montana claims Google Gemini has 'political bias' in letter to CEO, claims it may have broken the law

He claims Gemini's problems stem from a “hyperwoke culture” at Google, noting that about 90% of employee donations went to Democrats and that the former CEO supported Hillary Clinton. did.

“It's a completely Democratic-controlled company, and that's a big problem because not everyone is a Democrat, and these search platforms need to be politically neutral and not too biased. Because there is,” Shellenberger said.

His comments come after users on social media reported that its AI tools were creating inaccurate historical images that sometimes replaced white people with images of Black people, Native Americans, and Asian people. It comes after the company told employees on Tuesday that it was working on a fix for Gemini.

File photo: The Google logo and the words AI artificial intelligence are seen in this illustration taken on May 4, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters Photo)

“Our teams are working around the clock to address these issues. We're already seeing significant improvements across a wide range of prompts…and we're reviewing what happened and making significant improvements. We will make sure to adjust the scale,” Pichai said.

Shellenberger told FOX Business he was somewhat satisfied with the Gemini controversy because it exposed Google's political bias.

Shellenberger said, “Compared to Facebook and Twitter, Google passes the test of bias and censorship to a certain extent. “We have not conducted a thorough investigation.'' “But when you get this AI chatbot, Gemini, and you start asking questions, you get biased right away.”

Contacted by FOX Business, Google pointed out that Pichai's letter posted on Semafor mentioned the Gemini controversy.

“We know that some of those responses were offensive and showed bias. Let's be clear: It's completely unacceptable and we made the wrong decision,” Pichai said. said.

“Our mission to organize the world's information and make it accessible and useful to people around the world is sacred. We strive to provide our users with helpful, accurate, unbiased information in our products. That's why people trust us. This has to be our approach.'' All of our products, including new AI products. ”

