Billionaire Ambani wins big on tech, cricket and Disney partnership

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The merger of assets between Disney and Reliance in India creates a media giant far bigger than all its rivals, with streaming technology superiority and lucrative cricket rights giving billionaire Mukesh Ambani's entertainment stake It will increase your ambition.

Disney and Reliance on Wednesday valued their joint television and streaming assets business at $8.5 billion. Ambani's Reliance and its affiliates will own more than 63% of the combined entity, with Disney owning 37%.

The combined group will boast 120 channels and two streaming platforms, making it India's number one group. 1 TV player, followed by Zee Entertainment, a domestic company with 50 TV channels in India's booming $28 billion media and entertainment market.

In streaming, Disney's Hotstar is the largest in India with 38 million paid users. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video do not disclose numbers for India, but industry analysts estimate they have 20 million and 6.5 million paying users, respectively.

Reliance's JioCinema is mostly free and only launched its premium paid service last year, with undisclosed user numbers.

Amid its growing rivalry with Disney before the merger, Reliance heavily promoted JioCinema, which quickly became popular with its free cricket streaming offer. But it also faced the ire of users on social media over periodic technology glitches.

“The Indian media industry has historically not invested much in innovation. Hotstar's streaming and cloud-related innovations will give it credibility,” said former chief executive officer of India's state-run broadcaster Prasar Bharati. CEO) Shashi Shekhar Vempati said.

“Hotstar is better than JioCinema in many aspects of technology. Hotstar is better at making intelligent viewing recommendations based on a user's viewing history, delivering live content to a significantly larger number of simultaneous viewers. “It's more mature in terms of displaying it without any glitches,” he added.

Over the years, the Indian streaming service company has mastered so-called server-side ad insertion techniques that allow it to monetize and target users, said a Disney official who asked not to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the press. he told Reuters. Serve ads at scale during live content streaming.

Disney has around 55,000 different combinations of metrics to target users with ads, including age and location, and says, “This is all battle-tested and Reliance will benefit from it.'' can be done,” the official added.

The deal between Disney and Reliance comes after Disney has struggled for years in India, especially with its streaming business, which has failed to generate profits despite being the biggest player.

Disney and Reliance announced on Wednesday that the two companies will work together to “deliver a novel digital-centric entertainment experience that is engaging and accessible.” The transaction is expected to close later this year or, subject to regulatory approval, by early 2025.

cricket business

Disney Reliance will also have the upper hand in cricket broadcasts, both on TV and digital.

The two companies have spent billions of dollars buying broadcast rights to many top tournaments, including the world-famous Indian Premier League and the International Cricket Council's India tournament.

According to media agency GroupM, cricket accounted for 85% of India's total sports industry revenue in 2022. Analysts at Jefferies say a merger between Disney and Reliance would give the group a 40% share of the advertising market ahead of rivals Sony and India's Gee, giving it the “most lucrative rights to cricket”. I expect it to be.

Cricket is big business in India, with local media reporting that TV advertising costs for a 10-second slot during a major cricket match can cost as much as $29,000. A comparable ad during a soccer match in India would reportedly cost around $3,000.

But Indian lawyers have warned that Disney and Reliance's combined strength in both digital and television cricket broadcasting could come under antitrust scrutiny.

Analysts at India's Ambit Capital said the combined company could have to absorb losses of up to $1.2 billion to $1.8 billion over the next few years due to aggressive bids for cricket rights by companies. He said other companies are also gaining a strong foothold in the digital advertising business.

While Disney is a big win for Ambani, Ambit said it will still be difficult to challenge the digital advertising strengths of Google and Metas.

