Best of MWC Barcelona 2024





Engineers unveiled their breakthrough innovation in the halls of Fira Gran Vía during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Moving the mobile industry forward, see what stands out, the partnerships built, and the future of mobile technology. Read the top highlights from MWC Barcelona 2024 from Spiceworks News & Insights.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2024, one of the most anticipated technology conferences, concludes today after an eventful few days. This annual conference showcases the latest innovations from mobile vendors, IT companies, networking and communications providers, and more.

This year, around 100,000 people flocked to Spain's second-largest city on a sunny day to meet the biggest names in the mobile field and be among the first to experience first-hand the latest innovations in future mobile technology.

However, for those who were unable to attend this year's proceedings, Spiceworks News & Insights brings you the most exciting technologies showcased at MWC Barcelona 2024.

MWC Barcelona 2024 Highlights 1. Smartphones

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association's (GSMA) annual mobile conference would be incomplete without several original equipment manufacturers showcasing and launching multiple smartphones.

Companies like Google and Samsung have relied on internal launches in recent years to garner maximum attention, but MWC Barcelona's appeal is such that they don't even debut their devices.

Moving forward this year is Motorola's rollable smartphone, even though it's only a concept phone. The device has a pOLED display, multiple batteries, and is bendable. The device can be wrapped around the wrist and held using a magnetic strip, but it cannot be folded.

Next up is the Nothing Phone 2a, the next smartphone from the OnePlus co-founder's London-based venture Nothing Company. His third product at Carl Pei's Nothing Company caters to the mid-range market. After releasing an augmented reality teaser in early February, the company showed off the 2a in a glass box, while still remaining silent on technical specifications. All we know is that it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip.

Huawei brought the Mate60 RS Ultimate Design to MWC Barcelona 2024, but with the US market closed since the trade embargo, let's take a look at China's next big draw: the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is primarily a camera-heavy phone with a revamped user interface (HyperOS) and AI features. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The device costs £1,299.00 for the 512GB model, the same as the iPhone 15 Pro.

2. Telecommunications partnership

The first is a partnership between Nokia and Intel to make 5G more energy efficient. This includes the integration of chips (Xeon processors) and power management software in Nokia's 5G core solution.

Next, NTT will partner with Red Hat to enable real-time AI data analysis at or near the edge. The objective is to reduce latency and increase bandwidth in sensor technology implementation. The collaboration is based on the Red Hat OpenShift platform and technologies developed by the IOWN Global Forum, including the IOWN All-Photonics Network (APN) and IOWN Data-Centric Infrastructure (DCI).

Samsung Electronics, Juniper Networks, and Wind River are collaborating to enable end-to-end network virtualization for clients. The partnership includes software-based networking with virtual cell site routers (vCSRs) using Samsung's virtualized DU, Juniper's Cloud Router, and Wind River's Studio Cloud Platform. This eliminates the need for physical router hardware and reduces total cost of ownership.

MORE: Show me the data: Aberdeen experts talk IT spending in new Spotlight Series meetup

3. Wearables and other gadgets

To the surprise of some tech watchers, Samsung, which teased the Galaxy Ring at Galaxy Unpacked last month, announced its new wearable at MWC Barcelona 2024. Samsung has remained silent on the specs, but we do know that it will come in three sizes, from size 5 to 13: Gold, Platinum Silver, and Ceramic Black.

The Galaxy Ring is a means of delivering My Vitality Score, a wellness score calculated based on data points collected from a user's finger, such as heart rate, breathing, sleep patterns, movement, and activity. This ring can be synced with your Galaxy Watch as part of the Samsung Health ecosystem.

The Humane AI Pin may look like a simple square jacket accessory, but initial reviews suggest it packs a powerful AI-packed punch that acts as a personal assistant. Humane AI Pin, developed by former Apple executives Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri and funded by Microsoft, OpenAI's Sam Altman and others, does not have a screen, touchpad touch, or gestures, so commands can be sent through voice. accept.

However, it makes up for it with a built-in laser ink display that projects images onto the user's hand. It can perform other interactive functions, such as translating languages, converting currencies, acting as a nutritional tool, and scanning and describing what is in the user's hand. This gadget is a standalone device with its own SIM slot.

Lenovo's new ThinkBook Transparent Display Laptop is a 17-inch 720p see-through machine that allows users to see what's on the other side of the screen. This concept laptop has a micro-LED transparent display. Not to mention, the equally beautiful touchscreen keyboard doubles as a drawing surface and feels more like a tablet.

This device, like the rollable laptop announced at MWC Barcelona 2023, is not commercially available yet, but other transparent displays from the likes of LG and Samsung are expected to launch soon.

4. Others

Resilient SIM or rSIM continuously monitors connectivity for uninterrupted connectivity. Enable seamless switching between network providers during service interruptions. “At MWC this year, it was great to introduce rSIM's 'always on' connectivity service and hear so much excitement from the industry at a time when IoT is truly exploding.” said Richard Cunliffe, director of product and innovation for CSL Group rSIM. he told Spiceworks in an email.

The company is partnering with Deutsche Telekom IoT and Tele2 IoT for rSIM. Commenting on the outlook, Mr. Cunliffe said: We are hiring more MNOs around the world to support our partners and customers. ”

“We were also impressed by some of the other cutting-edge technologies on display, from talk of 6G to innovations in urban air mobility, including the development of air taxi infrastructure.”

Cunliffe is talking about Aleph Aeronautics' prototype vertical takeoff and landing vehicle. It's interesting to live in a time when the phrase “flying cars that you can also drive” is a reality. According to Euronews, it will cost $300,000 and have a range of 200 miles and a flight range of 200 miles.

Finally, we have cell phones and satellite phones, but can we have both in one? The answer to that question is yes, thanks to the announcement of the Thuraya Skyphone. The device will allow users to connect via Thuraya's satellites even if the terrestrial network is disconnected, for example in the middle of the ocean.

But the company doesn't want to limit the phone's availability to adventure seekers or professionals on missions to remote locations. This is probably why the Skyphone ships with Android 14. The phone is compatible with carrier SIM cards (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G) from over 370 Thuraya roaming partners in over 170 countries.

5. 4YFN Winner

Spain's Kilimanjaro Quantum Tech has emerged as the 10th 4YFN winner and will take home €20,000 in prize money and the opportunity to speak at 4YFN MWC Barcelona 2025. The quantum startup beat South Korea's Bit Sensing (radar technology) and Israel's Mica AI Medical (AI healthcare). , Ocean Ecoconstructes (marine life protection and restoration) in Spain, and Whispp (speech technology) in the Netherlands.

Qilimanjaro operates as a full-stack quantum computing solutions provider, including quantum processors and algorithm services. We provide cloud-based quantum services as a service (QaaS) and quantum consulting services to help develop app-specific integrated quantum chips and help set up quantum labs.

What were your highlights from MWC Barcelona 2024? Share with us on LinkedInOpens in new window, XOpens in new window or FacebookOpens in new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image source: Shutterstock

