google genie: ETtech explained | How Google Genie AI will revolutionize gaming





Google DeepMind, Google's artificial intelligence (AI) research division, has released Genie, an image-to-video AI model that can generate fully interactive, playable games from real-world images and human-created sketches. did.

The model was trained on 200,000 hours of unsupervised public internet game video and can generate video games from a single prompt or image.

Improve your technical skills with valuable skills coursesCollege Course OfferingWebsiteMITMIT Technology Leadership and InnovationVisitIndian School of BusinessISB Professional Certificate in Product ManagementVisitIIM LucknowIIML Executive Program in FinTech, Banking & Applied Risk ManagementVisitWhat is Genie? Genie stands for Generative Interactive Environments and is an 11 billion parameter AI model trained in an unsupervised manner from unlabeled internet videos.

Create action-controlled virtual worlds described through text, images, photos, and hand-crafted sketches.

Experts believe it's only a matter of time before AI can create AAA-rated games.

Find a story that interests you. How is it different? The model is not publicly available, but AI researchers say Genies' underlying model knows who the main character is, even though it is not trained on actions or text annotations. This allows the user to act frame by frame in the generated environment, despite the lack of action labels or requirements training. Some experts say this is the closest AI model to artificial general intelligence (AGI), or the ability to learn, think, and act like humans.

What does that mean for game developers? As a game developer, I'm fascinated by the possibilities of Google Genie, says Kashyap Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Indian gaming startup Hitwicket. says. His Genies' ability to generate games from concepts is very interesting and could empower aspiring developers and lead to a proliferation of creative game ideas.

Roby John, CEO and co-founder of SuperGaming, developer of the Indus Battle Royale game, said: “Given that Genie has just been launched, it will be interesting to see if Genie changes the game development landscape. It’s going to be interesting.” That being said, you may find a place for a workflow that will help you quickly prototype some of the ideas that will make your upcoming game Indus Battle Royale a richer and more immersive experience. What are the challenges facing Genie? Genie has several challenges and faces stiff competition. From existing tools such as Epic Games Unreal Engine. Genie is currently limited to creating games only at a rate of 1 FPS (frames per second). This means that the video will only change one image per second, making it slow to play.

In the Indian market, Genie's adoption potential is a double-edged sword. Hitwickets Reddy said smaller studios have the potential to offer cost-effective prototyping, but face challenges such as limited technical infrastructure and competition from existing titles. Overall, Genie represents an exciting development, but the long-term impact on game studios remains to be seen, he added.

