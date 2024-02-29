Next-generation high-energy materials developed at Virginia Tech | Virginia Tech News





Virginia Tech ranks as a world leader in additive manufacturing, as students use 3D printing technology to rapidly manufacture parts and prototypes, and many research groups make breakthrough discoveries in metal manufacturing. We have established our position.

The list of capabilities, innovations, and research opportunities in additive manufacturing at universities continues to explode. In the future, universities will be able to add smart energy studies to that list.

Virginia Tech has received a $3 million grant from the Department of Defense to support the development of next-generation energy materials. Energy materials include propellants, explosives, fuels, pyrotechnics, and reactive materials used in rocket motors, warheads, and ammunition. Researchers aim to apply new techniques and processes used in additive manufacturing to create safe and smart energy materials with improved performance.

Greg Young, associate professor in the Kevin T. Crofton School of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering and principal investigator in aerospace engineering, said Virginia Tech is leading the Department of Defense in developing new high-energy materials technologies and the next generation workforce. He said he was in a unique position to help. project. By assembling a team of experts in propulsion, energetics, and new materials from across the university, we have the opportunity to advance this new technology and positively impact production processes here in the New River Valley. Masu.

Impact on Southwest Virginia and Beyond

Expanding its reach beyond the Blacksburg campus, the project will partner locally with the Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP). This 4,300-acre government-owned, contractor-operated facility is located just eight miles from the Blacksburg campus and employs approximately 1,200 people. This is the U.S. military's primary propellant production facility. By providing valuable guidance and input, factories identify employee needs, manufacturing and infrastructure gaps, and provide insight into the technical nature of challenges in the process.

The integration of the University's technical expertise and research capabilities with Department of Defense production facilities provides a significant opportunity for the Southwest Virginia region to establish itself as a center for energy materials innovation and development.

Congressman Morgan Griffith said that Virginia Tech's world-class engineering research programs, combined with the capabilities of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, make the 9th District one of the best resources for energy materials innovation and development. He said it means that it is his home base. We are pleased to be able to support this funding for Virginia Tech. Because their efforts in this area help strengthen national security and support regional economic development.

BAE Systems, the operating contractor for the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, is working on modernizing it to meet the Army's current and future needs, said Kelly Moran, research and development manager. Through this collaboration with Virginia Tech, we will continue to support the next generation of scientists in the New River Valley in their mission to produce safer and more efficient energy materials.

Manufacture of energy products

Today's energy systems are primarily manufactured using materials, manufacturing processes, and equipment that have not significantly evolved since World War II. Relying on outdated methodologies not only limits efficiency and scalability, but also limits potential advances in the field.

Even for the same precursor materials, modern manufacturing techniques based on 3D printing offer an opportunity to improve the performance and safety properties of high-energy materials while reducing development costs. Beyond the modification of existing materials, new 3D printing processes offer the possibility of on-site manufacturing of energetic materials with “dial-yield” type behavior. These advances are enabling both civilian and military users to fine-tune the performance of materials in response to immediate and changing needs in the field, thereby making these materials more adaptable and efficient. This enables various uses.

As part of the grant, Virginia Tech will help the Radford Army Ammunition Plant test new manufacturing and evaluation techniques and incorporate new equipment into the production process without disrupting the assembly line.

Virginia Tech Partners

This research brings together a strong group of experts from across the School of Engineering, integrating facilities and capabilities from additive manufacturing materials synthesis to manufacturing, characterization, modeling and design. Our team of faculty experts includes:

Greg Young is a leading expert on energy materials, combustion, and propulsion and director of the Propulsion Energy Institute. Christopher Williams' expertise spans process and materials innovation, design methodologies, and cyber-physical security for additive manufacturing. He is the director of the pioneering Additive Manufacturing Systems Design, Research, and Education (DREAMS) Institute. Michael Bortner is director of the Polymer Composites Laboratory, which provides extensive expertise in the rheological behavior of materials to guide advanced manufacturing and process design of energy materials. Eric Jacques, Director of Shock Tube Laboratories. His expertise is in structural engineering, energy materials, and large-scale explosive experiments.

