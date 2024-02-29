Google Pixel 8 beats iPhone 15 and Galaxy S23 to win best smartphone award at MWC 2024 | Technology News





The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona has reached its final day, and Google's Pixel 8 series is the biggest winner in this year's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) smartphone category.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro beat out several other flagship devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, Samsung's Galaxy S23 series, Z Flip5, and OnePlus Open, to win the coveted “Best Smartphone” award.

The GSMA, the organization behind the GLOMO Awards, said the Pixel smartphone was recognized for its “outstanding performance, innovation and leadership.” Google's Pixel series quickly became known for its advanced AI and computational photography-powered camera features. New Pixel 8 models are built on a foundation with the latest camera hardware and AI-powered generative editing features.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. (Image: Zohaib Ahmed/The Indian Express)

Apple and Samsung have competed for this award in recent years, but this is the first time Google has won the top smartphone award. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro won the award in 2023, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max won the award in 2022. But in 2021, the winner was the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

In addition to Google's win, Qualcomm won the “Breakthrough Device Innovation” award for its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. According to the judges, Qualcomm deserves the award for its “innovations in hardware and software at the core of the smartphone device itself.”

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra won the “Best Connected Consumer Device” award, beating out products such as augmented reality glasses and smartwatches. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra impressed me with its seamless integration of smartphone and PC functionality into his one portable device.

Rounding out the major device awards was the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Edition foldable phone, which won 'Best in Show' for its innovative supercar-inspired design. Announced at MWC 2023, the device made a strong first impression with technology journalists and industry experts.

Although Mobile World Congress 2023 didn't have many groundbreaking new product announcements, it still provided a platform for these companies to showcase their latest advances.

