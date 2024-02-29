Google's Gemini failure is not due to ethical AI





Earlier this month, Google released its long-awaited system Gemini, giving users access to the company's AI image generation technology for the first time. Although most early users agreed that the system was impressive in its ability to create detailed images for text prompts in seconds, users quickly found the system difficult to generate images of white people. It dawned on me, and soon viral tweets showed troubling examples of racism and more. Diverse Nazis.

Some accused Gemini of being “too woke,” using it as the latest weapon in an escalating culture war about the importance of recognizing the effects of historical discrimination. Many said this reflected anxiety within Google, with some criticizing the field of “AI ethics” as embarrassing.

The idea that ethical AI is responsible for its work is wrong. In fact, Gemini showed that Google is not applying the precepts of AI ethics correctly. While AI ethics focuses on addressing foreseeable use cases such as historical depiction, Gemini seems to have chosen a “one size fits all” approach, resulting in a surprisingly diverse resulted in an awkward mix of disgusting output.

I should know. He has been working on AI ethics for over 10 years within technology companies and is one of the most senior experts in the world on this issue (this is a young field!). I also founded and co-led Google's Ethical AI team, until Google fired me and my co-leaders after our report warned about exactly these kinds of problems with language production. Before that, my co-leader and I were fired. Many people criticized Google's decision, believing it reflected systemic discrimination and prioritizing reckless speed over thoughtful strategy in AI. I might also strongly agree.

The Gemini debacle once again exposes the immaturity of Google's strategy in an area that I am uniquely qualified to help with and can now help the public understand more generally . In this article, we offer some tips for AI companies to do better next time, to avoid giving useless ammunition to the far right in the culture wars, and to ensure that AI benefits as many people as possible in the future. Here's how.

One of the key elements of operationalizing AI ethics is to identify foreseeable uses, including malicious uses and misuse. This means addressing questions such as how will people use the model you're building once it's deployed? And how can we design them to be as beneficial as possible in such situations? This approach recognizes the central importance of the “context of use” when creating AI systems. . This kind of foresight and situated thinking based on social and technological interactions is more difficult for some people than others, and it People with specialized knowledge are particularly skilled (we're talking about importance). Interdisciplinarity in the recruitment of engineers). These roles tend not to be given as much authority or influence as engineering roles, and I suspect this was the case with Gemini as well. The people most skilled at articulating predictable uses were not empowered, leading to systems that were unable to handle multiple functions. Types of appropriate use, including depictions of historical white populations.

Problems arise when organizations treat all use cases as one use case or do not model use cases at all. Therefore, without an ethically grounded analysis of use cases in different contexts, AI systems lack models that help them identify what users want (and whether they should produce it). may not exist. For Gemini, this includes determining whether the user is looking for historical or diverse images and whether the request is vague or malicious. There is a possibility. We recently saw this same failure to build robust models for foreseeable use, leading to the proliferation of AI-generated Taylor Swift porn.

To help with this, I created the following table many years ago. The task is to fill the cells. Today, I have given some examples specifically related to Gemini.

Credit Margaret Mitchell

Green cells (top row) are the cells where beneficial AI is most likely possible (AI is not always beneficial). Red cells (middle row) are the cells most likely to contain harmful AI (although unexpected beneficial innovations may also occur). The remaining cells are likely to yield a variety of results, some good and some bad.

The next step is to handle possible errors in different situations and address disproportionate errors for subgroups targeted for discrimination. Gemini's developers seem to have got this part about right. The research team appears to have had the foresight to recognize the risks of overrepresenting white people in neutral or positive situations, which would amplify a problematic worldview of white supremacy. Therefore, there may have been a submodule within Gemini that was designed to display darker skin tones to users.

The fact that these steps are evident in Gemini, but steps with foreseeable use are not, may be due, in part, to increased public awareness of bias in AI systems. Pro-white bias is an easily foreseeable PR nightmare, mirrored by the gorilla incident. became infamous, but its nuanced approach to handling “context of use” did not. The end effect was a system that “missed the mark” in terms of including predictable and appropriate use cases.

Broadly speaking, this means that technology is possible that benefits users and minimizes harm to those most likely to be adversely affected. However, people who are good at doing this should be included in development and deployment decisions. And these people are often powerless (or worse) in the technology field. It doesn't have to be this way. AI can provide multiple avenues to ensure the most appropriate assistance is provided to the right people. A place where diverse perspectives are sought, rather than closed off. It takes some hard work and fluff to get there. When we start seeing tech company executives as diverse as the images Gemini creates, we know we're on the right track.

