Sen. Baldwin calls on Biden to fund Wisconsin Tech Hub, praises new applications from states





Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin today announced a $4,000 grant to the Biden administration to help grow the state's personalized medicine and biohealth sector, which fosters innovation, grows the economy, and increases America's competitiveness. He urged people to support the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub's application to receive funding that could range from $10,000 to $75 million. After achieving Tech Hub designation in October 2023, the Wisconsin Consortium of 15 public and private partners organized by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has secured implementation funding to continue its efforts to strengthen the state as a leader. I filed an application with the state of Wisconsin. In the field of personalized medicine and biohealth technology.

Wisconsin is a state full of innovators. We have a competitive workforce, a thriving private sector, and a strong manufacturing sector, and bringing a tech hub to Wisconsin will help carry that legacy into the future. “Wisconsin's application demonstrates its spirit of innovation and positions the state as a world leader in biohealth and personalized medicine, increasing access to affordable care,” said Sen. Baldwin. “We are creating new technologies that improve access, improve patient diagnosis and treatment, and save lives.” I'm proud to have helped bring a tech hub back to Wisconsin, and now I'm calling on the Biden administration to provide the funding we need to make it happen. Don't get me wrong. The Wisconsin Tech hub has the potential to create good-paying jobs in an expanding field, create more opportunities for businesses, and grow the economy. I admire Wisconsin's strong applications and collaboration and am committed to making this tech hub a reality.

“We are proud that Wisconsin has led efforts to expand and support innovative industries such as personalized medicine and biohealth technologies, and our designation as a regional technology hub reflects this important commitment.” Governor Evers said. With the help of partners like Sen. Tammy Baldwin, we will work together to ensure we have the funding we need to take advantage of available federal funding opportunities and build a healthier, stronger state. I plan to continue. ”

“Senator Baldwin’s steadfast support has been invaluable in moving the Wisconsin BioHealth Tech Hub from Phase 1 to Phase 2,” said BioForward Wisconsin CEO Lisa Johnson. Her unwavering dedication to innovation and economic growth has propelled Wisconsin to the forefront of biohealth innovation. Her vital advocacy efforts have secured critical funding and resources to keep Wisconsin a leader in health care innovation. We look forward to continuing to work with Senator Baldwin to drive positive change and build a brighter future for the health of our communities. ”

Today, the state of Wisconsin submitted an application for a Phase 2 implementation grant under the U.S. Economic Development Administration's (EDA) Regional Technology Innovation Hubs (Tech Hubs) program, a program created by the Baldwin-supported CHIPS and Science Act. . Wisconsin, along with 30 other municipalities, are currently competing for the Tech Hub designation for funding from the EDA. EDA will fund approximately three to eight projects totaling between $40 million and $75 million that aim to collectively address the regions that are the main impediments to global competitiveness. It is.

Senator Baldwin will advocate for investment in the Badger State's growing personalized medicine and biohealth technology industry every step of the way to help pass the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, funding the program. Successfully secured the first $500 million and advocated for Wisconsin to receive the technology award. Hub specification.

Senator Baldwin also sent a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo supporting the application. The full version of this letter is available here and below.

Dear Secretary Raimondo,

I strongly support the Wisconsin BioHealth Tech Hub's application for Phase 2 Implementation Grant funding under the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs (Tech Hub) program. The Tech Hubs program was created through his bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 (PL 117-167). As a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, I proudly contributed to the passage of this legislation. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I would like to support his first $500 million to fund this program aimed at driving growth and creating good-paying jobs around technology and innovation. We also strived to ensure that

The Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub is a consortium of 15 public and private partners organized by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to strengthen Wisconsin's leadership in personalized medicine and biohealth technology. With a rich history of innovation supported by world-class research institutions, a strong Made in Wisconsin manufacturing economy, and a pipeline of new talent needed to continue growing into the future, Wisconsin , is poised to become a growth center in this cutting-edge field. industry. Recognizing the unique potential of the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub Consortium, Wisconsin received Tech Hub designation from the U.S. Economic Development Administration in October 2023, and the consortium received Phase 2 implementation grant funding under the Tech Hub Program. It is now possible to compete.

The Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub Consortium proposal includes six unique projects that will support the continued advancement of the state's biohealth sector. One, led by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine's School of Public Health, will build a database of medical information from diverse patient groups for use by researchers and companies. Another organization, led by the Medical College of Wisconsin, will test for different types of cancer in areas with high health disparities. The third, led by GE Healthcare, will develop new technologies, including the field of theranostics, which uses drugs and devices to identify and treat diseases such as cancer. BioForward will also lead two projects. One will expand Forward Biolabs, a biotech incubator in Madison, to establish a similar center in Milwaukee, and the second will help small businesses pay for services such as legal assistance, business strategy, and regulatory compliance. It is something to do. The final project, led by UW-Madison, will help create more apprenticeships for the biohealth workforce. Together, these projects represent increased opportunities for collaboration and innovation among key stakeholders in the state, including educational institutions, biohealth companies, labor organizations, precision manufacturers, and investors. Implementation grant funding for these projects is critical to increasing the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub’s ability to accelerate medical advances, foster economic growth in our communities, and create good-paying jobs in the process.

Once again, I am proud to support Wisconsin's application for a Phase 2 Implementation Grant under the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Tech Hub Program. I urge the Department of Commerce to fully and fairly consider the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub Consortium's proposal. Thank you for your careful consideration of this request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wispolitics.com/2024/u-s-sen-baldwin-calls-on-biden-to-fund-wisconsin-tech-hub-applauds-states-new-application/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos