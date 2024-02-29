Google sued by more than 30 media organizations over ad tech The Register





A group of more than 30 European news organizations has filed a lawsuit against Google for 2.1 billion in damages, seeking damages for lost revenue caused by the search giant's anti-competitive advertising techniques. Ta.

The suit was filed in the Amsterdam District Court by European law firms Geladin Partners and Steck on behalf of Germany's Axel Springer and other firms.

Publishers say Google's alleged misconduct is making online publishing less competitive. If Google were to abuse its market power, they argue, it would make more money from online advertising and make its ad tech services cheaper.

The coalition's claims are based on a 2021 finding by France's competition authority that Google favored its advertising services to the detriment of competitors. As a result, Google was fined 220 million yen.

The complaint also relies on a challenge filed last June by the European Commission regarding Google's advertising operations, as well as competition lawsuits against the advertising giant led by the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general. Google's ad tech antitrust investigation, conducted by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority in May 2022, is still ongoing.

Damien Geradin, founding partner of Geradin Partners, argued that “enough time has been spent getting to the heart of Google's misconduct in ad tech, and it's now clear for all to see.” . “The time has come for Google to take responsibility for its wrongdoings and compensate victims in Europe's diverse and important media sector.”

Google claims its ad tech products will benefit European publishers.

Oliver Bethel, Google's legal director, said: “Google works constructively with publishers across Europe, using our advertising tools and those of many ad tech competitors, to help millions of websites and apps use their content. “We are helping businesses of all sizes effectively reach new customers.” he told the Register. “These services are adapting and evolving in partnership with the same publishers. This lawsuit is speculative and opportunistic. We firmly oppose it based on the facts.”

The lawsuit was filed amid a media meltdown caused by factors such as the deprioritization of news distribution on social media, declines in online traffic to news websites, changes in advertising budgets and corporate layoffs. Ta.

Evidence of the news crisis can be seen in the recent loss of hundreds of jobs at Vice Media and layoffs at Engadget, to name just a few examples of layoffs at once thriving publishers. .

Google has had a contentious relationship with news organizations dating back to 2006. In the same year, Copiepress, a Belgian/French/German newspaper industry association, sued Google News, accusing the news aggregation service of infringing newspaper publishers' copyrights.

Google was found guilty of copyright infringement in 2007, and the conviction was later upheld in 2011. Google then removed his Copiepress member's links from Google News and Google Search, and visitor traffic decreased. After some discussion, the news site was restored to the Google search index.

In 2018, Google launched the Google News Initiative to help news organizations adopt more digitally focused business practices.

Assistance now also applies to Gen AI

Google's help has led it to pay some publishers five-figure sums to use an unreleased suite of generative AI tools designed to create content, according to AdWeek.

“The beta tool allows us to index recently published reports written by other organizations, such as government agencies or local news organizations, summarize them, and publish them as new articles to help address resource shortages. “Now publishers can create aggregated content more efficiently,” claims AdWeek.

So it sounds as if Google is supporting the creation of AI-generated content rather than traditional news reporting that requires journalists. However, Google dismissed the report as fanciful.

“Speculation that this tool is being used to republish works in other media is inaccurate,” a Google spokesperson told The Register. “This tool is responsibly designed to help small local publishers produce high-quality journalism using factual content from public data sources such as local government communications offices and health authorities. It has been.”

“Publishers have full editorial control over what ends up on their sites. It is not intended for use and cannot be replaced.”

This suggests that Google expects its tools to be used to create summaries of public documents such as government reports, and will try to assign that task to human writers. It has implications for all news organizations.

A year ago, Google clarified, or attempted to clarify, its AI content policy for Google Search. The search industry argues that while AI can be used to automate the creation of web spam, it can also create useful content.

“Automation has been used for years to generate useful content like sports scores, weather forecasts, and transcripts,” Google claimed on its developer website. “AI has the ability to enhance new levels of expression and creativity, serving as an important tool to help people create great content for his web.”

