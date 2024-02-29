Airsquire and Invigilo: Innovation in Construction Technology | IMDA





There is always something under construction somewhere in Singapore.

Demand for construction in the country shows no signs of slowing down, and demand is expected to increase further in the coming years.

But despite its growth, the country's construction industry continues to be plagued by safety and progress management issues. As of August, there have been 16 fatal workplace accidents at construction sites in Singapore this year. The sector also faces challenges of project delays and accountability.

Can technology help solve these problems?

Tackling problems with technology

On a sunny Friday morning in September, I sat down with the founders of two construction technology startups: Kyle Tan, CEO and co-founder of AirSquire, and Vishnu, CEO and co-founder of Invigilo. I had Saran come to Asia Tech. Singapore office.

Invigilo CEO and co-founder Vishnu Saran (left) and Airsquire CEO and co-founder Kyle Tan. Photo credit: Stefanie Yeo for Tech in Asia

Invigilo provides an AI-powered video analytics platform for detecting safety violations in high-risk workplaces. Meanwhile, Airsquire uses image analysis and AI to create his 360-degree scans of buildings and construction sites.

Rather than just hearing Tan and Saran talk about their solutions, we thought it would be great to see them in action and have the two founders try each other's platforms.

Tan was the first to act, equipping Saran with a 360-degree camera mounted on his helmet.

Two men, camera and helmet. Photo credit: Stefanie Yeo for Tech in Asia

“Just turn on your camera and make sure it's connected to the app,” Tan explained.

“And I'm just passing by [the office]? ” Saran asked.

“And you just walk by.”

As Saran walked through our office, a camera above his head recorded the office, and Airsquire's platform generated a digital twin within minutes.

360-degree rendering of the Tech in Asias Singapore office on the Airsquires platform. If you've ever wondered what it's like, take a peek here. Photo credit: Airsquire

According to Tan, the program addresses many of the issues construction companies face in documenting site progress and data-driven project management. Instead of creating photo reports or physically going to a construction site to track progress, project managers can simply send someone to the site to capture footage.

You can then compare it to previous recordings to see how much work has been done. Providing clear records and photographic evidence can also help resolve disputes.

This simplicity and speed allows any coordinator to physically walk through the space and capture records without the need for the project manager to leave. We have a similar value proposition. That means cameras allow you to capture footage on demand without having to be present.

Saran

CEO and Co-Founder of Invigilo

Next, we demonstrated Invigilo's products. Saran pulled out his laptop and showed me a dashboard that had captured various of his CCTV feeds.

So many CCTV feeds. Photo credit: Stefanie Yeo for Tech in Asia

Invigilo uses insights from project documentation, risk statements, and safety teams to understand what activities are occurring, which areas of the site are “danger zones,” and what safety lapses are occurring. Figure out what can happen. This information is then sent to an AI-powered platform that monitors surveillance camera footage to determine when and where the revocation occurred.

Field managers can view real-time footage on the dashboard and send alerts to relevant parties whenever a revocation is detected, allowing field personnel to quickly respond to issues. Over time, data is aggregated to generate reports on overall workplace safety, providing companies with a “safety heartbeat” for their sites.

“For our customers, we see this as an extra set of eyes to alert them to safety violations,” Tan said.

Hello, something dangerous is happening at your workplace. Photo credit: Stefanie Yeo for Tech in Asia

Saran says Invigilo focuses on “near misses” rather than accident detection.

“When an accident occurs, the dangerous act that caused it has probably happened 20 or 50 times before,” he says. “Every time a person does something dangerous, such as climbing a tall structure without a harness, the probability of an accident increases. We want safety personnel to be able to intervene before that happens.”

It's also easy to see how the two startups can complement each other. After Airsquire scans a space 360 ​​degrees, can Invigilo analyze it for safety violations?

“We actually worked on a proof of concept together once,” Tan said. “That's something we hope to explore in the future.”

it's all about people

Both Airsquire and Invigilo's solutions look pretty cool, but for the two founders, “cool” isn't enough when it comes to changing the construction industry.

“We're in a world where talking about how great the technology is and how effective it is is secondary to stakeholder thinking,” Tan says.

“We need to do something that actually shows that we understand them,” Saran agreed. “User empathy is very important.”

The two founders have a deep conversation. Photo credit: Stefanie Yeo for Tech in Asia

For both Tan and Saran, it was necessary to understand potential customers' concerns regarding technology. Some worry that their solutions are invasive and that the information collected could be used against them, while others deny the need for such services.

“We need to understand what the values ​​of the industry are to attract these people to this field,” Mr Tan said.

This includes demonstrating potential return on investment, going on-site to demonstrate your solution, and even appealing to the desire to be a first mover.

On the bright side, both Mr Tan and Mr Saran observe a change in people's mindset towards construction. The lines between contractor and consultant roles are becoming blurred. Data has also become a valuable tool that allows both sides to provide more effective support and guidance to their customers.

Additionally, a new generation of leaders is entering construction companies.

“Many sons and daughters are taking over the business. They are passionate about technology and want to drive innovation in these companies,” Saran said. “It will take a lot of time to change the mindset of an entire industry, but we are seeing change.”

Participating in the Infocomm Media Development Authority's Spark program also helped both companies by opening up opportunities with government agencies. This allows us to implement solutions in construction projects and collaborate with companies that would not otherwise be possible.

will appear next

As Singapore's construction sector continues to transform, both Tan and Saran are looking to scale up their solutions and expand beyond the city-state.

“We are committed to scaling up all of our products on the cloud, and also to markets where people can really benefit from our solutions: markets where construction sites are large and inaccessible. We are looking at it,” Saran said. “We're talking about the Middle East and Europe, where there are places where the diameter is about 5 to 10 kilometers.”

“For Air Squire, we would like to further increase our presence in Europe and Asia,” Mr Tan said. “We want to demonstrate that technology that is successful in Singapore can also benefit businesses in other parts of the world.”

The future of safer, data-driven construction is here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.imda.gov.sg/en/resources/blog/blog-articles/2024/02/airsquire-and-invigilo-innovations-in-construction-tech The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos