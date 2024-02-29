Ohio Brown Delegation Urges Administration to Fully Support Akron Regional Technology Hub





WASHINGTON, D.C. Today, as the application deadline for the next review round of the Regional Tech Hub Program closes, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called on the administration to support a sustainable polymer tech hub in Akron. Brown is led by U.S. Representatives Max Miller (R-OH-07), Emilia Sykes (D-OH-13), Shontel Brown (D-OH-11), and Mike Carey (R-OH-11). 15), Joyce Beatty (D-OH-03), and David Joyce (R-OH-14) in a letter to the Economic Development Department supporting Akron's application.

Akron is one of 31 hubs selected from nearly 500 applicants to be considered for the final round of funding, the Induction Award. Approximately 5-10 hubs will be selected to carry out the mission, each of which will give him a bounty of between 20 million and 70 million dollars. In conjunction with this designation, Akron also previously received a $400,000 Strategic Development Grant to the consortium to support regional coordination and planning efforts. This investment builds on Akron's historic leadership in the rubber industry and positions the region to lead the development and production of sustainable polymers, next-generation rubbers and plastics.

Known as the Rubber Capital of the World, Akron has been a leader in the polymer industry since the early 1900s. The city's history, combined with the state's rich manufacturing history, makes Northeast Ohio the perfect place to invest in a tech hub focused on polymer and advanced materials manufacturing and research and development, lawmakers said. is writing. The Sustainable Polymers Tech Hub proposal will advance Ohio's manufacturing economy in a way that strengthens existing investments and leverages continued collaboration for continued economic growth and success. There is no better place to make this investment than Northeast Ohio.

The Department of Commerce's Tech Hub Program was created by the Brown's Chips Act to foster regional technology growth by strengthening the region's ability to manufacture, commercialize, and deploy critical technologies. They were encouraged to choose projects located in the state. Mr. Brown is a leader in bringing new manufacturing opportunities to Ohio, helping to pass the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, leading Intel to increase investment by $20 billion to build a semiconductor factory in New Albany and create 10,000 new manufacturing jobs in New Albany. This project is expected to create jobs. In August, Brown asked the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration to consider the value of establishing a regional technology hub in Ohio to continue the state's leadership in manufacturing and innovation.

For more than a decade, Mr. Brown has long supported the University of Akron's investments in polymer research. In July, President Brown included amendments to the national defense authority that would designate rubber as a critical material and allow the Pentagon to take steps to engage in research and development to increase the domestic supply of natural rubber. In 2022, Brown announced two separate National Science Foundation awards totaling approximately $1 million to the University of Akron for polymer research.

You can read the Browns' letter here or below.

Dear Secretary Raimondo:

As the Economic Development Authority (EDA) finalizes Regional Technology Innovation Hubs (TechHubs) to receive Phase 2 implementation funding, we are pleased to announce the launch of a Greater Center-led Sustainable Polymer Tech Hub. We express our strong support for the application. Akron Chamber (GAC). With financial support from EDA, we will help the Greater Akron region leverage its collective assets to ensure the region realizes its potential as a globally competitive leader in sustainable polymers. I believe it will.

Known as the Rubber Capital of the World, Akron has been a leader in the polymer industry since the early 1900s. We believe that the city's history, combined with the state's rich manufacturing history, makes Northeast Ohio the perfect place to invest in a tech hub focused on polymer and advanced materials manufacturing and research and development. I strongly believe that. The Sustainable Polymers Tech Hub proposal originates from the Polymers Industry Cluster (PIC), also led by GAC, and aims to drive critical polymer and advanced materials innovation in the sustainability, mobility, healthcare, and semiconductor industries. . We understand that polymers touch every industry sector, and we believe this tech hub will help ensure Northeast Ohio becomes a global epicenter for innovation in future technology. believe.

As explained in the application, PIC is comprised of more than 50 partners, including 38 industry participants and three higher education institutions. PIC leaders have demonstrated to us a framework that will maximize the potential of Ohio's polymer industry and deliver long-term economic growth and success. In addition to EDA funding, this effort will draw on state-level investments through vehicles like the Ohio Innovation Hub program, as well as previous federal investments such as America Makes and MAGNET, to complement the projects in this proposed tech hub. We understand that this will also benefit the public. Foster productive public-private partnerships and stimulate advanced manufacturing.

We have witnessed how Akron’s existing polymer manufacturing ecosystem provides a local pipeline from education and training to the workforce. World-class institutions included in the PIC include the University of Akron (ranked No. 1 in polymer science and plastics engineering by global ranking side EduRank), Kent State University (designated Carnegie R1 and specializing in liquid crystals); ) and Case Western University. University (also designated as Carnegie R1 and has a strong polymer program). We understand that PIC partners are also investing in industry-led workforce training programs in collaboration with universities and community colleges supported by grants from the Ohio Industry Sector Partnership Program . Additionally, we understand that local nonprofits like ConxusNEO can partner with OhioMeansJobs to help streamline the trajectory of talent for our Tech Hub workforce. The applicants also intend to coordinate with trade unions through the region's trilateral regional labor councils to ensure the creation of quality jobs for workers of all educational levels and socio-economic backgrounds. I also understand that.

For all of these reasons, the Sustainable Polymer Technology Hub proposal advances Ohio's manufacturing economy in a way that strengthens existing investments and leverages continued collaboration for continued economic growth and success. We believe that we will. This application will demonstrate the consortium's key technical focus areas, including advanced energy and advanced materials science. We are also confident that the consortium's collective efforts will promote equitable growth of jobs and businesses in Greater Akron, making the region a globally competitive technology hub for sustainable polymers within 10 years. I am. We believe this will increase Ohio's ability to grow and retain existing companies, attract new business and investment, and solidify Ohio's position as a world leader in polymers and advanced materials. We believe there is no better place to make this investment than in Northeast Ohio.

It's time to forget the Rust Belt and unleash the Midwest's full technological potential in the 21st century economy. We express our support for this effort and encourage you to consider the value that investing in advanced polymer development and manufacturing in Akron, Ohio, can bring to our nation's supply chain, national security, and sustainability goals. It is recommended. If you have any questions regarding support, please feel free to contact us.

Sincerely,

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brown.senate.gov/newsroom/press/release/sherrod-brown-ohio-delegation-call-administration-fully-support-akron-regional-tech-hub The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos