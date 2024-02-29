5 things you need to know from Google to AI





There is no one better suited to lead Snowflakes into its next phase of growth and realize future opportunities in AI and machine learning than Sridhar, said Frank Slootman, former CEO of Snowflakes.

Cloud data giant Snowflake has hired AI expert and former Google executive Sridhar Ramaswamy as its new CEO.

At the same time, the Bozeman, Montana-based cloud and AI company announced that Snowflake's current CEO, Frank Slootman, will be retiring effective immediately.

Slootman said Wednesday night during the company's Q4 2024 earnings call that Snowflake is at the epicenter of the AI ​​revolution. There is no one better suited to lead Snowflake into this next phase of growth and realize future opportunities in AI and machine learning than Mr. Sridhar.

In 2021, during the height of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Snowflake moved its headquarters from San Mateo, California to Bozeman, Montana. At the time, Snowflake appointed Bozeman to its principal executive office in part because CEO Sloatman and Chief Financial Officer Mike Scarpelli were based there. He said this was because he was Snowflake did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether its headquarters would change after Slotman's departure.

From his background at Google to co-founding generative AI search company Neeva, here are five things Snowflake partners, customers, and investors should know about Sridhar Ramaswamy.

Sridhar Ramaswamys started his engineering career at Google

Ramaswamy began his IT career in the mid-1990s with research positions at Bell Labs and Lucent Technologies. However, he joined Google in 2003 as a software engineer and worked with the company for 15 years.

Ramaswamy worked in engineering at Google before becoming senior vice president of engineering in 2011.

He spent the past five years at Google as senior vice president of advertising and commerce. In this role, Ramaswamy led all of Google's advertising products, including search, display ads, video ads, analytics, shopping, payments and travel.

During his 15 years at Google, he played an integral role in growing AdWords and Google's advertising business from $1.5 billion to more than $100 billion.

Co-founded AI startup Neeva, later acquired by Snowflake

In early 2019, Ramaswamy co-founded Neeva, an AI-powered search engine company that offers an ad-free, tracking-free search engine.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based IT company is making search at scale more intelligent by leveraging generative AI and other innovations to create a search engine that lets users query and discover data in new ways. I was about to. Over the years, Neeva has raised more than $75 million in total funding.

In May 2023, Snowflake acquired Neeva.

Neeva will enable Snowflake users and application developers to build rich, search-enabled conversational experiences, Slootman said at the time. We believe Neeva increases the opportunities for non-technical users to derive value from their data.

Ramaswamy officially joined Snowflake in June 2023.

Ramaswamy powers GenAI for Snowflake

Snowflakes' new CEO said his company has big goals to do more with generative AI.

We have ambitions to do more. I'm here to democratize access to enterprise data, even for applications running on Snowflake, and help more people quickly access and derive value from their data. Even harnessing the power of generative AI, which has been a focus for a year, Ramaswamy said in an interview with CNBC today.

So there are huge opportunities in the world of data applications and AI, and I think that will keep me busy for many years to come, he said.

Ramaswamy said he is excited to begin the next phase of Snowflake's journey.

Snowflake is a once-in-a-generation company and a truly special place, he said on LinkedIn. I love our customer-centric approach to providing a tightly integrated and efficient platform. I'm excited about the expansion of our vision for a true data cloud where data and applications are unified for our customers and development partners.

Frank Slottman: It's finally over.

On Wednesday, Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman announced that he is stepping down but will remain chairman of Snowflake's board of directors.

Slootman is a longtime industry veteran and one of the world's top IT executives.

He served as CEO and Chairman of data specialist ServiceNow for six years from 2011 to 2017. Slootman also served as president and CEO of Data Domain, a data storage all-star company, in the 2000s until he was acquired by EMC in 2009.

Slootman became CEO of Snowflake in 2019, about two years after leaving ServiceNow and announcing his retirement.

But Slootman said his retirement from Snowflake will be his last.

It's finally over, Slootman said in an interview with CNBC. I don't want to be one of those quarterbacks who doesn't know how to get off the field.

Snowflake stock falls 20%

Snowflakes stock fell 20% in after-hours trading following news of Slootmans' departure during Snowflakes' fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

Snowflakes stock was trading 19% lower at $186.62 per share as of Thursday afternoon.

During the company's fourth-quarter earnings conference, Snowflake executives also announced fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance, which is expected to be lower than Wall Street expectations.

Snowflake expects product sales to increase 22% in fiscal 2025 and reach $3.25 billion in fiscal 2024.

But Ramaswamy said he was bullish about the future of Snowflakes under his leadership.

We have a huge opportunity to help all our customers leverage AI to realize significant business value, Ramaswamy said. My focus is on accelerating our ability to bring innovation to our customers and partners.

