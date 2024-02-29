Next innovation challenge: Miami-Dade seeks startup proposals to improve PortMiami's cargo operations





Smartport technology is essential to improving PortMiami's cargo management operations, one of Miami-Dade County's biggest economic drivers. Today, Miami-Dade is once again inviting local and global startups to present, test and scale innovative solutions.

The Miami-Dade Office of Innovation today launched its third annual Public Innovation Challenge. MDIA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to leverage technology to identify and scale innovative solutions to the county's most pressing challenges, including sustainability, housing, and transportation.

New Challenges: MDIA is seeking proposals from local and international early to growth stage startups with an innovative approach to increasing cargo visibility at the Port of Miami, with a focus on public database solutions. I'm looking for. MDIA will work with the Port of Miami and Miami-Dade County to select at least three startup companies and provide each company with $100,000 in funding to support pilot testing at the port, as well as other companies around the world. The scale can also be expanded.

“Introducing innovation and technology to track cargo in real time at PortMiami will advance our goal of becoming a top trade destination in the Americas,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levin Cava said in a statement. “This is a huge step forward.” Port Miami supports over 334,000 jobs and contributes $43 billion annually to the local economy.

MDIA President and CEO LeeAnne Buchanan said this is a transformative opportunity for startups to innovate with smart port solutions.

As freight movements rapidly increase, increased visibility is essential for efficiency, sustainability, and cost reduction across the supply chain. Buchanan said the company aims to accelerate solutions that set global benchmarks by bridging the gap between innovators and the public sector. This not only pioneers the future of freight management and solidifies Miami-Dade as a leading innovation hub, but also embraces the needs of Miami residents and small businesses who want more assurance that their goods are in transit. ”

In addition to receiving funding, the selected companies will directly participate in a product testing program with PortMiami overseen by MDIA. MDIA also works closely with portfolio companies to publish performance and results reports, and activates its network and resources with partners to publish reports and key findings.

MDIA launched in 2023 with $9 million in seed funding from Miami-Dade County, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, and Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin. In January, MDIA selected four startups for its first challenge. The idea was to find a sustainable use for the Sargassum seaweed that deposits on local beaches and impacts tourism. Late last year, MDIA launched Challenge No. 2 to seek solutions to improve the passenger experience at Miami International Airport and is currently evaluating applications.

The deadline for submission of seaport-related proposals for the third challenge is April 26, 2024. To submit, visit mdia.miami/port.

