Laptops aren't innovative enough for shoppers to upgrade





Consumer electronics sales have soared during the pandemic, thanks to stimulus checks and people working from home. Some of these products, such as laptops and tablets, are approaching their typical three- to five-year life cycles. But Best Buy's CEO said it's not yet in its lifecycle. We haven't yet seen enough innovation for people to replace aging technology.

2020 was a tumultuous year for sales of home appliances.

But if you splurged on technology during that time, there's a good chance you don't feel the need or inspiration to upgrade your setup.

Thanks to a combination of economic stimulus checks, home sales, and remote working, retailers made huge profits in 2020 as shoppers snapped up new computers, home theater equipment, and electronics.

In this situation, which financial types call a “pull forward,” large expenses that would normally have been spread out over several years were piled into one.

Anticipating a drop in demand, Best Buy Chief Financial Officer Matt Birnas told investors in November 2020, “We do not expect sales trends to remain at the levels experienced in the third quarter. I haven't,” he said.

Unlike apparel and accessories, most people don't need to replace their computers, tablets, televisions, and other consumer electronics every year.

For companies like Best Buy that specialize in this space, that's contributed to poor sales in recent years.

Given that many of these products typically have replacement cycles of around 3-5 years, as people look to upgrade aging technology that they would have paid for with their COVID-19 checks. Things should start to improve.

Best Buy CEO Cory Barry pointed to the front-loading effect as part of the blame for continued weak sales at tech brands.

“Right now, we don't see any major innovations that would make people want to buy a new laptop,” he said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

“There's still a little bit,” she added, “and you can expect more as the year goes on.”

In fact, tech companies haven't driven shoppers to race to their local Best Buy for upgrades, especially when they can buy tickets to a Taylor Swift concert.

For example, some of Apple's most famous changes to recent laptops essentially undid the innovations of previous models.

Apple has re-added ports in recent years, done away with the controversial butterfly keyboard, and removed the Touchbar from many MacBooks.

Apple's laptops are certainly faster than ever thanks to its custom-made M-series chips, but the first MacBook with an M1 chip debuted in 2020. That said, most people using M-series MacBooks probably won't need to upgrade anytime soon. soon.

Barry also said that because laptops are replaced more frequently than other big-ticket items, he expects improvements to laptops will come before upgrades to other high-tech products such as home appliances and televisions. He said there was.

Trust retail analyst Scott Ciccarelli (who responded to questions from Barry) said in a note that Best Buy expects to see more innovative products and products this year and next “after a substantial lull in the pandemic.” He said the team expects to benefit from the brands it serves.

Like mobile phones, laptops can face severe physical limitations within their traditional form factors, but perhaps that's where new platforms like Apple's Vision Pro come in.

Other technology companies are also throwing some bold ideas at the wall. This week, Lenovo unveiled a design decision of questionable utility in the form of the world's first transparent laptop screen, but it's a concept prototype and not even sold.

Whatever the next technology buzz, Barry says Best Buy is a must-see in-store.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/best-buy-ceo-laptops-innovation-upgrade-comments-2024-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

