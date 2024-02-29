



First, the Google search box in Chrome now suggests queries based on your previous searches before you start typing. In Google's example, a user who previously searched for the Korean noodle dish japchae will see images of similar Korean dishes next to the search box under the heading “People also search.” Some of the search suggestions also include images.

The Verge tested Chrome's updated search suggestions feature. When you enter your pesto sandwich recipe, you'll see a list of similar search queries by other people, such as “What sandwiches does pesto go well with?” Also images of ciabatta bread, pesto, and provolone.

Screenshot of a Google Chrome search for a pesto sandwich recipe.

Another change affects shopping-related searches in Chrome apps. In both the Android and iOS apps, the search box displays image thumbnails for broader product and shopping categories, rather than being limited to the specific item in your search query. In another Google example, users searching for bohemian tables will see related search suggestions and images pop up in the search box, such as bohemian tablecloths and bohemian table runners.

We've improved on-device functionality for both the Android and iOS versions of the search engine, so search suggestions pop up in Chrome even when your phone has a poor Wi-Fi connection. Google spokesperson Joshua Cruz said that Chrome will download a lightweight, read-only model to keep search suggestions working.

With this feature, Chrome downloads a lightweight, read-only model containing the most popular search suggestions for your locale from Google servers and saves the model in: [the] Chrome provides these top search suggestions to users when server suggestions are not returned by the server in time (for example, in a poor network) or are not allowed (for example, in incognito mode). Create a user directory to allow users to do so, Cruz wrote in an email to The Verge.

Yes, the read-only model allows search suggestions to work in Chrome's Incognito mode using previously downloaded data.

