



Laser Wolf and KFar owner Michael Solomonov has moved another Philadelphia restaurant to New York City. The catch: You have to work at Google's new $2.1 billion campus to eat there.

On Monday, Mr. Solomonov opened the first New York location of the popular Philadelphia falafel chain Goldie. The restaurant will be located inside Google's new Hudson Square offices, which opened earlier this month, and will be accessible only to Google employees, a spokesperson said. That's small consolation after the company laid off hundreds of employees earlier this year.

Goldie, which has five locations in Philadelphia, is known for its tahini shakes and fried falafel. In October, the chain made headlines after Mr. Solomonov raised more than $100,000 for Friends of United Hatzalah, a nonprofit affiliated with the Israel Defense Forces. Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated outside Goldie as part of a citywide protest calling for an end to American military aid to Israel.

Several Goldie employees viewed the fundraiser as a political statement, while others said they were fired for wearing a Palestinian flag pin on their uniforms. In a letter to staff, Solomonov and his partner Steve Cook apologized and said they had never fired anyone for supporting Palestine.

Solomonov was born in Israel but grew up in Pittsburgh. It's a celebration of nearly 2,000 years of diaspora history and the fusion of indigenous Palestinian cuisine, shaking it up and spitting it out. “What Israeli food means to me,” Solomonov said in an interview last year. It is wrong to say that it is only Jewish or Kosher food.

He opened his first restaurant, Zahav, in 2008. In 2019, we became the first Philadelphia restaurant to win a James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant. In addition to Zahav, he also runs the cafe KFar. Restaurant “Laser Wolf”. Dizengoff, known for its hummus, and Federal Donuts, a fast food chain.

Goldie is the third Philadelphia restaurant that Solomonov has brought to New York. He opened his KFar store with Razor Wolf at the Williamsburg Hoxton Hotel in 2022.

Sign up for our newsletter Eater NY

Sign up for our newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ny.eater.com/2024/2/29/24086730/goldie-falafel-opens-google-building-manhattan-mike-solomonov-laser-wolf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos