RWJBH becomes SciTech Scity's Hospital Innovation Lead Partner





RWJBarnabas Health will join SciTech Scity's Healthcare Innovation Engine as a hospital innovation lead partner, the System and Liberty Science Center announced Thursday.

RWJBarnabas Health joins Bristol Myers Squibb, EY, Nokia Bell Labs, Israel's Sheba Medical Center, and others as SciTech Scity partners. The group is committed to helping SciTech Scity advance the use of new digital technologies and pioneer new, more cost-effective ways to deliver care to underserved communities in New Jersey and beyond. We aim to help lead the way in a comprehensive, interdisciplinary effort. We also want to elevate startups that are tackling some of the biggest challenges in healthcare.

Jersey City Medical Center CEO Michael Prilutsky said RWJBH is passionate about building new pathways to advance health equity.

As premier academic health systems, our collaboration will help advance scientific progress while supporting our mission to improve the health of our communities, he said.

Tomorrow's Science City, Cytech City, being developed by Jersey City's Liberty Science Center, is a 30-acre innovation site dedicated to using science and technology to address humanity's greatest challenges, from inadequate health care to climate change.・It becomes a campus.

This work will be carried out by start-ups, community and health organizations, hospitals, universities, This will be done in collaboration with other partners. Data needed to support broader adoption. Our expansive network of university partners includes Fairleigh Dickinson University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, New York University, Princeton University, Rowan University, and Stevens Institute of Technology.

LSC CEO Paul Hoffman said RWJBarnabas Health recognizes the proximity of Jersey City Medical Center, one of its 12 hospitals, to Liberty Science Center and Cytec City, and its unparalleled leadership position in the state. He said they were the perfect partner for this visionary initiative. The largest and most comprehensive academic health system.

As a lead hospital innovation partner, RWJBarnabas Health will play an active role in the design and implementation of healthcare innovation programs, contributing clinical expertise, products and resources to community pilots and health equity initiatives. . RWJBarnabas Health will also further accelerate its innovation leadership by working closely with startups, researchers and other innovators such as the SciTech Scity Healthcare Innovation Engine.

Over the past five years, RWJBarnabas Health has invested $300 million in state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment to serve more than 3 million patients annually, including more than 50% of the state's underserved patients. (charity care and Medicaid), further strengthening its position in the region. It is one of the nation's largest academic medical groups with 9,000 providers and is integrated with RWJMS, Rutgers Health and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, providing New Jersey's largest academic research infrastructure and National Health Funded by the Institute.

Home to both LSC and Jersey City Medical Center, Hudson County will be one of the primary testing sites for SciTech Scities' digital health pilot initiative. It is the most densely populated county in the most densely populated state, and one of the most diverse counties in the nation, with more than 40% of its residents being foreign-born and 40 first languages ​​spoken. One. Inland regions are also the most economically disadvantaged regions and rank particularly high on indicators of health vulnerability, making them ideal testing grounds for addressing systemic challenges in health systems.

