Rocket Lab denounces reporting in Congressional memo that says it misrepresented Neutron's launch readiness status





Rocket Lab has hit back at a US Congress memo that apparently accused the New Zealand-American company of misrepresenting the launch readiness of Neutron, a huge new rocket scheduled for its first test flight by the end of the year. . The Herald also published for the first time comments from founder and CEO Peter Beck on whether Neutron will achieve its goals.

Rocket Lab spokesperson Morgan Bailey told the Herald that it's unfortunate what appears to be a concerted effort to sabotage this competition by trying to cast doubt on the capabilities of new entrants. Told.

Obviously, we attract the attention of some competitors who don't like to be challenged, but we don't shy away from challenges.

We recognize that competition is critical to providing resiliency and value to national security space launches.

The company has an aggressive schedule to bring Neutron to market, and has a track record of developing and operating launch sites and new rockets on industry-leading schedules, Bailey said.

We pride ourselves on sharing frequent, detailed and transparent updates on our Neutrons development progress, and we will continue to do so.

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck (2021) with a mockup of Neutron's furling, or nose cone.

Investors were unfazed by the bargain, with Rocket Lab shares up 0.4% to $4.61 in late Nasdaq trading. The stock has risen 3.8% over the past five days, including the company's latest quarterly financial report, which was broadly consistent with preliminary results released on January 29th.

In a Feb. 29 report, Tech Crunch uncovered an internal Congressional memo that cast strong doubt on Rocket Labs' claims that its Neutron rocket would be ready for launch in time for a key contract deadline from 2016. He said he had viewed it. [US military agency] Space Force.

According to Tech Crunch, the memo also said:In light of public reporting and media pressure, Rocket Lab escalated its misconduct [sic] Campaign to misrepresent readiness for launch…Public records and information available to staff indicate that Neutron: [December 15, 2024]

big leap

Neutron will be launched exclusively from a new launch pad under construction in Virginia and will be able to lift an eight-tonne payload into low Earth orbit, compared to the 300kg weight of the Electron rocket the company currently uses.

It will land automatically and, although not included in early mission plans, could carry astronauts to the International Space Station.

It is poised to defeat the Falcon 9, the flagship rocket used by Elon Musks SpaceX (although Musks' rocket can carry a larger payload).

Speaking at a conference in London last year, Rocket Lab Chief Financial Officer Adam Spice said the list price for a Falcon 9 launch was about US$67 million ($105 million). Told. Neutron's launch service costs were set at $50 million to $55 million.

In total, Neutron's development will cost approximately US$750 million. This includes funds from his IPO of the company and his US$355 million convertible bond that closed last month.

In 2021, the U.S. Air Force Space Command committed $24.35 million in Congressional-authorized funding to support the development of the neutron upper stage. Importantly, Rocket Lab has reportedly gained access to new Lane 1 funding under a new program that prioritizes startups.

Space Force is also a major customer of Rocket Lab. The company has confirmed a US$515 million contract with the US Military Space Agency (part of the Space Force) to design, build and operate 18 spacecraft for the US government from 2027 to 2033. . This is Rocket Lab's largest single contract.

Although SDA's explanation of what Rocket Lab will do for it was jargon-heavy, it's part of its broader role as the operator of the Pentagon's military satellite network, titled the “Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.” was.

Apparently the Congressional memo is framed as Uncle Sam monitoring his investments. The document was written by Congressional staff and circulated to other agencies, including the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Wednesday, according to Tech Crunch.

In addition, the US state of Virginia has donated US$45 million to various Wallops facilities to support Neutron launches.

What Beck told the Herald

In a Feb. 12 interview (centered on space junk missions), the Herald asked Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck: Is your goal to have the first Neutron flight by the end of the year? That's what you do, but how do you track it?

he replied:

This is a rocket project, after all. It was the same moment when a lot of hardware came out. And the current schedule says they could put something in pads by the end of the year.

However, I always warn everyone that if any of these key tests fail, it will obviously impact the schedule.

But where we're sitting right now, we're confident that we'll be able to put something on pad by the end of the year. But I always preface it by saying it's a rocket project.

In an investor presentation and conference call with analysts on February 9, Beck and Spice provided a lengthy update on Neutron in which they outlined milestones and outlined major work planned for the second half of the year. explained.

And Beck reiterated in a post-conference Q&A with analysts that if all goes according to plan, Neutron could still be in pads by the end of this year.

When asked if Rocket Lab could achieve five Neutron launches next year, Beck said: “If we are successful once this year, we are planning to launch about three times next year, and then we may be able to increase the number by the same amount.''5.

Slides from Rocket Lab's Feb. 29 investor presentation outline Neutron's milestones, detailing several key related elements expected to be completed in the second half of the calendar year. Will the pads be ready in time?

Tech Crunch highlighted the latest request for proposal (RFP) document from the state-backed Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority. The agency is involved in building launch pads for use within the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility. By Neutron. It was published on February 14 of this year and lists a completion date of November 29, leaving only two weeks until the launch deadline, Tech Crunch said.

Asked about the deadline for construction of the launch pad, Mr. Bailey referred the Herald to comments made by Mr. Beck and Mr. Spice on a conference call yesterday.

Beck told analysts that Launch Facility 3 in Virginia is progressing well.

The team completed the first piling and concrete foundation work for the water tower, sluice tank, and of course the launch pad.

A photo of the construction site (below) was provided during the investor presentation.

It added that long-term procurement items, including LOx (liquid oxygen) storage and transfer systems, are expected to arrive on site in the third quarter. (Previously, Beck said one of the factors that led New Zealand to base Neutron in the US was the inability to produce enough LOx for a single launch, but the main factor was the US government's (The Electron will continue to launch from both Virginia and Mahia.)

Photos of progress on the Virginia launch pad used for Neutron's maiden flight, taken from Rocket Lab's Feb. 29 investor presentation. Is the rocket on track?

Things start to move very quickly in composites from here, so expect to see more complete Neutron-like structures emerge in the coming months, Beck told analysts.

And it took several big months for the propulsion team to bring the Archimedes engine to life.

Archimedes is the new engine that powers Neutron.

All engine components are complete or in final production stages for the first engine, and once integration testing is complete, the fire begins. [test engine firings at Rocket Labs new facility in Mississippi] And after a successful test campaign, you can move to mass production of these flight engines.

Rocket Lab is building a facility in Mississippi to test Neurton's Archimedes engine. “The construction of the test stand is substantially competitive,” the company said in an update to investors on February 29. And what about the engine ignition test?

In September 2022, Rocket Lab announced a 10-year lease of 93,000 square meters of space at NASAS Stennis Space Center in Mississippi to build the Archimedes Experiment Facility.

Beck said in a phone call yesterday. “Now in Mississippi, NASA Stennis' Archimedes Test Stand is ready for high-temperature fires, all major concrete and steel construction work has been completed, and commissioning of the lock's cold flow system is underway.”

The stand that will support the engine is scheduled to be completed by the end of March.

After that, it's good to actually start seeing fire, Beck said.

Rocket Lab's Feb. 29 investor presentation said the fairing tooling is complete and “part production is underway, with first parts expected in Q1/Q2.” The first laminate was laid over the Stage 1 tank components.production infrastructure

About Neutron's Production Infrastructure: Fourth Quarter [last year]announced the establishment of a space structures complex at the former Lockheed Martin Vertical Launch Complex in Middle River, Maryland, Beck said.

The facility will be home to the development and production of a wide range of large composite structures and products for both launch and space systems, including Neutron.

In just a few months after taking over the building, we prepared the facility to receive and install large-scale production equipment, including automated fiber placement machinery, which is key to producing neutron composition structures quickly and reproducibly. did.

An AFP (Automated Fiber Placer) nearing completion at Rocket Lab's facility in Maryland, USA.

The investor presentation showed a four-story automated fiber exchange machine described as nearing completion that will enable autonomous production of Neturons composite structures at full scale.

I have friends in Congress too.

As well as research and development at its Oakland headquarters, Rocket Lab leverages locations across the U.S. for Neutron's design, manufacturing, and eventual launch.

The far-flung U.S. footprint is due in part to a series of Rocket Labs acquisitions. Partly by chance (Bex acquired Virgin Aubin's huge Los Angeles production facility for the song in a bankruptcy auction after Sir Richard Branson's company went bankrupt), partly by chance. It was partly due to state government assistance (in Virginia's case) that leased space will be sent to major facilities from NASA over a wide geographical area.

The reasons vary, but the bottom line is that many state senators have become Rocket Lab champions, seeing the Kiwi-American company as a way to attract high-tech jobs and investment to their states.

Analysts say the commercial satellite market is expanding and the U.S. military and NASA need a strong competitor to SpaceX for commercial and downsizing reasons, especially given the lack of contract launches by Russia due to the Ukraine conflict. In this situation, Neutron is seen to play a major role.

