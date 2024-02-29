Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) review





You may have seen or heard about laptops with extra screens before, but I'm sure you've never actually thought of buying one. Things may change now, as I've just spent the last two weeks understanding why the new Asus ZenBook Duo is a significant step forward for this category. Part of the reason is that it surpassed the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which had struggled to be recognized as one of the best laptops, thanks in part to its $1,499 starting price and solid keyboard. But should you consider the Asus ZenBook Duo as your next notebook?

A great 14-inch OLED display and a pair of detachable keyboards that are actually worth typing on make the dual-screen laptop experience even better with Asus' latest ZenBook Duo.

While a dual monitor setup may have felt out of reach for some customers due to price and space considerations, the ZenBook Duos' starting price of $1,499 changes that. This clamshell laptop may look ordinary, but it's impressive with its second 14-inch OLED screen hidden beneath a pop-out keyboard. And each time we found a new reason to truly popularize the ZenBook Duos display pair, we were convinced that this was the right paradigm for future laptops. Of course, there are external displays at home, but they can be very bulky and not suitable for transportation.

I primarily use the additional screens on my ZenBook Duos as a way to recreate the multi-monitor experience I love in the office. Position the ZenBook Duo with monitors stacked one on top of the other thanks to the kickstand built into the bottom screen. Its kickstand also allows you to move these displays into portrait orientation, but I didn't really enjoy that. Sure, his two websites with Slack on the left side are stacked vertically and others on the right side, but I'm not used to that paradigm yet. It also leaves the power cord sticking out like an embarrassing cowlick or little tail.

With its standard configuration of stacked horizontal screens, the ZenBook Duo achieves a goal that most ergonomics experts have been asking us to adhere to for years. This means the top display is now placed at eye level. This is a good reason for the increasing popularity of dual-screen laptops, which are a much more comfortable position for your head and neck. The other display, hidden under the keyboard, turns on when you lift the keyboard. That keyboard will then pair over Bluetooth so you can type wirelessly, and it will charge the next time you put it back on your laptop. I often work on the top display, so I keep it at eye level while I send Slack or email while it's still within my peripheral vision of the bottom screen. The combinations of apps are almost endless, and she can launch a relaxing work beat on the Lofi Girl YouTube channel, or use her second screen to open another tab to find out more about what she's writing. I realized that I also like it.

When I take Zoom calls from my regular laptop, I get annoyed with my angle because the webcam is always filming from below. Luckily, the ZenBook Duos kickstand mode allows you to raise the camera and look straight at my face.

ZenBook Duo displays aren't just great for productivity because they display colors with great accuracy. After watching the first half of Hayao Miyazaki's animated classic Spirited Away on my LG C2 OLED TV, I moved the movie to the top half of his ZenBook Duos OLED screen. There, I noticed that the red of the main character Chihiro's clothes was accurately rendered, and the blue sky and water jumped out of the screen. Then, to see that the quality isn't just great animation, I loaded up George Miller's action blockbuster Max: Fury Road and watched the desert oranges look incredibly vibrant. and confirmed that clothes and garments were visible with acceptable clarity. However, it might have been clearer if he had tested his ZenBook Duo model with a 3K (2880 x 1800) panel rather than one with a Full HD (1920 x 1200) display.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB RAM in the ZenBook Duo I tested delivered impressive performance. During daily use, with 12 Edge tabs, 12 Chrome tabs, Discord, Teams, Steam, Slack, and Todoist open, I only experienced brief outages here and there. Nothing really made me wait or disrupted the flow.

We then benchmarked the system to see how it stacked up against our favorite laptops. As expected, the ZenBook Duos' new processor outperformed the Dell XPS 15's last-gen chip in Geekbench 6's single-core and multi-core tests, which measure general computing performance. The XPS 15s GPU handily defeated the ZenBook Duo in our graphics-focused compute tests. This GPU also helped him win the overall PCMark 10 Extended benchmark, but the XPS 15 also had twice his memory.

processor

14th Generation Intel Core Ultra 7

13th generation Intel Core i7

Graphics

Nvidia RTX 4070

Intel Arc Graphics

memory

16 GB

32GB

Geekbench 6 (single core)

2,274

1,988

Geekbench 6 (multicore)

12,748

9,528

Geekbench 6 Computing (OpenCL)

31,545

86,786

PCMark 10 (Extended)

6,252

7,806

Although the ZenBook is a little older, it compares favorably with some similar notebooks. In the Geekbench 5 single-core test, which helps measure everyday performance, Asus' dual-screen beast scored slightly below the dual-screen Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM), but Apple The 15-inch MacBook Air (with M2 and 16GB of memory) beats both by a wider margin. However, the ZenBook Duo returned a W in his graphics-based Geekbench 5 Compute test.

Finally, I ran the Shadow of the Tomb Raider benchmark to see how well this laptop holds up to light gaming. The ZenBook scored a reliably playable 54 frames per second, beating the still playable scores of the XPS 15 (38 fps) and the slightly slower M2 MacBook Air (26 fps).

The ZenBook Duo posted excellent battery life times, but there's a caveat to that score. With both displays enabled, ZenBook Duo lasted 10 hours and 36 minutes in our looped 4K video display test, and with only one screen enabled, battery life increased by more than 3.5 hours. However, neither the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i nor the Dell XPS 15 reached 9 hours, but the ZenBook Duo I tested has a 1920 x 1200 pixel panel, and the Yoga Book with dual 2880 x 1800 displays Consumes less power than 9is. If you buy a ZenBook Duo with a 3K (2880 x 1800) screen, keep in mind that it won't last as long as the model I tested.

In the comfort of my home, I had the space to unfold the ZenBook Duos kickstand and could see both screens, but I found that the first and biggest problem was the typing experience. The removable keyboard is great with clicky keys that provide a fair amount of feedback, but I quickly ran into a Goldilocks conundrum. After years of working with keyboards set at a high ergonomic angle, this keyboard seemed either too flat to the table or angled too high for the origami kickstand that comes with Asus. .

But I didn't ditch that keyboard and buy a Logitech Wave keyboard, as I expected. Instead, I just kept typing on my ZenBook Duos keyboard and quickly forgot about my concerns. Be careful with the backlight settings (F4). My keyboard broke within 2 hours at the highest brightness setting. This led me to turn on the lowest brightness setting, which was still bright enough for my purposes, but consumed 62% in 2.5 hours.

The ZenBook Duo keyboard is better than the Yoga Book 9is keyboard because it actually has a built-in wrist rest. This is probably taken for granted in modern laptops. Lenovo's dual-screen laptop comes with a half-height keyboard, which isn't very ergonomic and actually requires you to bring a wrist rest. Oh, and the ZenBook Duo keyboard has its own touchpad, while the Yoga Books don't.

One of the parts of the Windows 11 taskbar that I click the most is Quick Settings, where you'll find Wi-Fi, Sound, and Battery icons (and many more). Unfortunately, this part of the settings doesn't show up on either screen, and it disappears (along with the rest of the Start Menu) when you set video apps or videos like Zoom to full screen.

This means that it is better to keep such full-screen videos away from the main screen. This is a problem if you want to view the video at eye level. This is a minor detail, and one that anyone using an external display is probably used to, but there's no reason a dual-screen laptop should treat his one screen like a second-class citizen. .

Additionally, we recommend that you avoid using the virtual keyboard, which is accessed by swiping up on the bottom screen with 10 fingers. This mode makes window management very difficult, especially since apps open on the bottom display can be obscured by the keyboard.

When I brought the ZenBook Duo to the couch, I noticed that the left and right sides and undercarriage were a little warmer than I expected. The reason I say this is because I wasn't doing much at the time. I just opened a few Chrome tabs (including this review of Google Docs), Slack, Discord, and Edge.

Oh, there's something particularly bad about webcams. When doing multiple video conferences on Zoom or Slack, I noticed a pixelated appearance that almost looked blurry. Yes, this laptop camera has a full HD sensor, but it may look a little sub-par.

Additionally, when using the ZenBook Duo as a traditional laptop, it feels a little chunky. When you place a 14-inch MacBook Pro and an Alienware M16 r2 gaming laptop side-by-side, the keyboard stacked above the bottom display is as tall as the latter's more rugged machine.

At $1,499, the ZenBook Duo is pricey enough to start getting a little greedy. Specifically, while transferring through a USB-C accessory, I quickly hit a wall as there are only two USB-C ports and no other power ports. Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air (starting at $1,299) has just one display, but a dedicated MagSafe power port and dual USB-C ports let you add more accessories. I probably should have invested in a better USB-C hub, but the one I have makes me want more from Asus.

I'd recommend the ZenBook Duo to anyone looking to get into the world of double-screen laptops, but also to what extent they want to use it in the future. I found it extremely productive, especially at trade shows where I didn't want to bring a portable monitor. I already have enough stuff in my bag, so I really like this promise of a laptop with a built-in second screen. That said, thanks to an existing external monitor and my preference for macOS over Windows 11 (don't start seeing all the ads and promotions I turn off in the taskbar), this has become a fixture in my workflow. It doesn't look like that.

But for anyone looking to explore the world of dual-screen laptops, the ZenBook Duos' solid battery life, great keyboard, decent performance, and gorgeous screen make it worth considering. Oh, and to make the $1,499 price even better? ASUS also throws in a decent backpack and stylus. You just need to decide whether you want to sacrifice resolution for battery life, and whether the complexity of a dual-screen laptop with Windows 11 is worth investing in.

