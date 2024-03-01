Free Download Into The Flames v2017





Into the Flames is an open world firefighting game that can be played solo or with up to 12 other players online. Fill the role of a firefighter by driving trucks to emergency situations, and using authentic tools to get the job done. Emergencies occur in a variety of settings including suburbs, commercial businesses, and rural farmland. Emergencies include building fires, hazardous gas leaks, propane tank fires, and more! More emergencies are added over time. There are quite a number of vehicles to choose from including multiple engines, rescues and a plow. Players can also take on the role of a volunteer and drive cars and SUVs. More vehicles are added over time. There are plenty of tools to accomplish any task. Break down doors with an axe, or put out an electrical fire with an extinguisher. Most emergencies have multiple ways to handle them using specific tools. This game is constantly evolving and getting new content. Please join our Discord to talk to developers and help shape the future of Into The Flames.

Interface Language: English Audio Language: English

System requirements for Into The Flames v2017

Before you start Into The Flames v2017 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i3 or equivalent * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia 750 Ti or equivalent * Storage: 8 GB available space GB

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 or equivalent * Storage: 8 GB available space GB *Additional Notes: SSD is recommended for faster loading times on the open world map

