SaliCrop tackles abiotic stress with new seed enhancement technology





Demand for climate-smart crops is increasing as farmers battle abiotic stressors such as saline soils, drought, and heat stress. But breeding new varieties is expensive and time-consuming, says Israeli startup Salikrop. Salicrop is approaching the problem from a different angle: seed treatments that help plants grow in harsher environments.

Sariclop CEO Kermit Oron told AgFunderNews that breeding approaches have always existed. However, when a seed company develops a new variety, it can take at least five to eight years for the new variety to be brought to market. And farmers don't like to change varieties, so it's a very traditional variety.

If you look at a lot of the regions that we work in, commercial varieties of tomatoes, for example, have been grown for years, and it's very difficult to get those farmers to change their varieties. It provided a faster solution to yield losses.

What people like about our approach is that we can work with commercial seed varieties already on the market to improve the performance of those seeds.

The biggest concern farmers have today is how to maintain yields in the face of unstable and harsh climatic conditions that lead to poor soil quality. Currently, more than 830 million hectares of agricultural land is salty. Abiotic stresses are responsible for 30-50% of agricultural productivity losses worldwide.Dr. Sharon Deville, Salicrop Co-Founder and Chairman

Activating natural mechanisms in plants without changing the genome

Rather than introducing foreign genes, inducing mutagenesis, or editing a plant's genetic machinery using technologies such as CRISPR, SaliCrop uses an understanding of genetics to grow plants. You are activating the natural stress mechanisms that are already present.

Oron, who took the helm at Salicrop in September 2021, said Salicrop deliberately exposes seeds to controlled abiotic stressors to activate their innate stress response mechanisms, resulting in extreme heat and long periods of drought. He explained that they are able to cope well with periods of low water and saline soil.

Seeds are soaked for 6 to 12 hours using a unique combination of up to 10 ingredients.Does not use biologics and is similar to priming for regulatory purposes [pre-soaking seeds and then drying them to improve germination rates or confer other benefits]. After drying the seeds, they have the same weight. It can be called a seed enrichment rather than a seed treatment because it is uncoated and there is no residue on the seeds. We are making our plants healthier. ”

Developed over the past 10 years by Sariclops co-founders, plant biologist and former Syngenta executive Dr. C. Godbole (CSO) and agronomist Dr. Sharon Deville (Investor and Chairman), the formula is It needs to be tailored to the crop and variety, Oron said.

We highlight the main commercial varieties of targeted crops in the main markets in which we wish to operate. In Spain, for example, we worked on the main commercial varieties for processing tomatoes grown in the open field and measured their performance over three years to demonstrate that what works in the lab also works in the open field.

When asked about intellectual property, she explained: “It is easier to write a patent for a process or machine than for a formulation, so we have decided to keep that knowledge as a trade secret at this stage.”

Plants have certain environmental stress-inducible genes that act as internal alarms. If there is too much salt or too much heat, these alarms go off and the plant goes into defense mode. However, by the time the plant responds, it is often too late. Dr. C Godbole, SaliCrop Co-Founder and CSO

High value, high profit crops

Oron said SaliCrop has conducted research on 15 crops to date, including tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, onions, rice, corn, wheat and alfalfa, and is targeting Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. .

When I joined the company two and a half years ago, I knew we needed to focus on high-value, high-margin crops. So we started mapping countries and how many hectares these crops are grown to understand the net income of farmers so we could understand where pricing needs to be set.

The company launched this season in Israel for processed tomatoes and is now expanding globally after three years of trials showed it can increase yields of open field tomatoes by up to 15%. We also earn money from our activities in Serbia. ”

Co-founder Dr. Sharon Deville says that in Spain, large-scale field trials using the main commercial seed varieties have shown promising results, including “10-17% increases in yield and significantly accelerated plant growth.” “results'' were obtained.

business model

Salicrop has two business models, she said. One is to treat seeds as a service. That is, we receive the seeds, process them, send them back, and set the price according to the number of seeds processed. If you are working with farmers, the price is based on the hectare.

However, in the long term, we plan to license our technology to seed companies as they want to integrate our seed variety-specific treatments into their value chains.

Under SaliCrops treatment, plants not only grow in poor-quality, high-salinity soils due to enhanced nutrient uptake and improved root structure, but also exhibit increased vigor and better germination rates. Kermit Oron, Salicrop CEO

extreme salinity

Soil salinity is a problem exacerbated by multiple factors, including seawater intrusion into coastal aquifers, and is driving strong interest in saliclops technology, Oron argued.

Different crops have different thresholds for salinity levels. For tomatoes, most farmers say that he grows up to EC 3. [electrical conductivity measured in deciSiemens per meter or ds/m]up to four or five if you're crazy.

Working with farmers after severe storm [which can cause salinization of groundwater and soils in coastal areas]the EC in the soil can be 14 or 15, which is extreme.

She noted that while salinity can increase Brix and produce sweeter tomatoes, farmers typically consider the tradeoff to be smaller tomatoes and lower yields.If a farmer expects her to harvest 70 tons [of tomatoes] In highly saline soils this can be reduced to as little as 10-11 tonnes per hectare. She claimed that Saliclops' technology allows farmers to achieve the same sweetness as when grown in saline conditions without compromising yields.

Oron said the immediate market opportunity is to work in areas where crops are already being grown but farmers are facing reduced yields.

But there are also opportunities to turn marginal land into viable growth areas, she says. Senegal, for example, had done some work in that regard.

Abiotic stress: everyone is rushing for solutions

Positioning Salicrop in the context of other companies addressing abiotic stress, she said: The fact that our company focuses on salinity is one of our great advantages. Because we have been working on salt for the past 6-7 years and have gained a lot of experience.

She added: [Seed tech] Companies are developing abiotic solutions, which often involve seed coatings, whereas our seeds are more like bare seeds that can be used in regenerative or organic farming. , in our conversations with seed companies we see that as an advantage.

Meanwhile, major seed companies such as Syngenta, Bayer and DuPont are conducting their own research into tackling abiotic stress with new crop varieties and seed treatments, but they are also collaborating with companies that provide technology in this area. He said he was considering it.

Everyone is rushing for a solution.

That said, she emphasized that nothing happens overnight in agtech. For example, the SaliCrops approach has the potential to get to market much faster than new crop varieties, but it still takes time.

Even if I showed that our approach could work in Israel with a particular crop variety, no farmer would buy based on my data, so I would have to show that there is a solution that works in Italy and Spain with a different variety. must be shown. View them from other regions.

funding

Salicrop was initially funded by its founders, but in 2018 it received external investment from Rimonim Venture Capital. [a fund focused on food security and agriculture at which SaliCrop cofounder Dr. Sharon Devir is managing partner]said Oron.

Currently, most of our stakeholders are private investors from the agricultural sector.

Early on, she said, “We didn't want to get too close to any particular strategic partner, which would narrow our ability to work with a larger portfolio of companies.” However, at this stage of fundraising, we were thinking about how to find a strategic partner who would leverage our technology so that we could enjoy growth together. Therefore, I think it is necessary to choose the right partner for long-term projects.

