My perspective with Heather Peeler: Preparing Alexandria's youth for a bright future in the workforce





Written by Heather Peeler

What do you want to be when you grow up? This is a common question that many of us ask young people on a regular basis. However, this question is a major source of stress for today's teens. A recent report found that today's teens, also known as Generation Z, are more concerned about their future and mental health than respondents from previous generations. .

According to a recent report on Voices of Gen Z by Gallup and the Walton Family Foundation, 56% of teens feel unprepared for the future. Their most common hope for the future is to earn enough money to live comfortably. Unfortunately, 64% said there are significant barriers to achieving their future goals and aspirations.

We recently facilitated a discussion with the Alexandria Youth Council's ACT of 13 local high school teens about their career aspirations and preparation. Their views were consistent with national reports. When they think about their future, they feel stress and pressure from career, college, and financial uncertainties.

This situation supports a new initiative in which ACT is working with partners across Alexandria to explore ways to strengthen pathways that give all Alexandria youth access to fulfilling careers, meaningful employment opportunities, and bright futures. This is an important background for our efforts.

Last week, 50 leaders from city government, Alexandria Public Schools, local nonprofits, institutions of higher education, and local and regional employers gathered at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus to create a vision for the future of Alexandria's youth. Together, we created a common vision of support. We focused on how to build systems that empower all young people to imagine, design, and realize a prosperous future. We ended with a commitment to form a cross-disciplinary working group to conduct action-oriented learning, align goals, and identify areas for shared investment.

A commitment to youth career development and workforce readiness is not new. ACPS' Equity for All strategic plan emphasizes its intent to enable students to explore and succeed in postsecondary education and its commitment to developing and implementing work-based learning opportunities for middle and high school students. I am. The City of Alexandria's Children and Youth Community Plan establishes a vision for all children and youth to be academically successful and career ready. Additionally, the Virginia Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act allows for partnerships with local governments, employers, and youth to help young people, ages 17 to 24, acquire the skills they need to succeed. .

Despite these efforts, further coordination, investment and commitment are needed. Alexandria City High School's Class of 2023 had a graduation rate of 97% for white students, compared to 88% for black students and 71% for Hispanic students. Too many students are failing and putting their futures at risk. ACTs Youth Council members also pointed to the need for more experiential learning opportunities, such as job shadowing and work-based learning. They said the current system for career and workforce development is unwieldy. There is no clear entry point and scheduling is too complex, so we need a more relevant and robust product.

Our hope is that this multidisciplinary working group will build on what already exists and bring new energy and momentum to addressing this critical need. A working group is defined as an open system that works across silos and is centered around trust, creativity, and aspirations.

I have a lot of questions, so I'm going to work through them. For example, how can we create a system that not only meets the needs of all stakeholders, such as employers and educators, but also acts with and for young people? How do we prioritize the young people who cannot and are currently pushed to the margins? What are the ironic narratives about young people, systems, or possibilities that limit our thinking and action? • How do we change our thinking to become more provocative and creative??

This is a moment where everyone works together. Broad participation is critical to building an ecosystem where all Alexandria youth have access to the education, training, and support they need to thrive, excel, and truly belong.

If you would like to join the working group, please contact me at [email protected] or my colleague Najmah Ahmad, working group manager. [email protected]

Let's come together to empower, support and guide young people to dream big, think creatively, explore and achieve successful futures.

The author is president and CEO of ACT for Alexandria.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alextimes.com/2024/02/my-view-with-heather-peeler-preparing-alexandrias-youth-for-bright-futures-in-workforce/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos