Peaks Day v1.5.1b Free Download Tinuki





Peaks of Yore v1.5.1b TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action, adventure and indie game.

Peaks of Yore v1.5.1b TENOKE PC 2023 Overview

Peaks of Yore is a first-person physics-based “climbing” adventure set in the year 1887. Strengthen your nerves and perfect your climbing skills as you ascend the rock wall, traverse difficult routes, and face numerous challenges and obstacles. If you venture out, you'll meet like-minded mountaineers and discover the peaceful and picturesque nature of The Great Gales. The esteemed official Ascension Association will monitor your progress and determine your potential to participate in other categories of mountaineering.

Peak packing adventure

Embark on an adventure to climb to the top of every rock, peak and mountain in The Great Gales. Going up the mountains would be treacherous. You will make many attempts, and you will fall many times. Small mistakes lead to bigger downfalls. Mountains are neither fair nor unjust, they're just dangerous.* Each peak presents a new challenge as well as new ways to explore.

* Master each contract by trial and error. Not every contract is the same.

* Unlock climbing equipment to help you summit the most dangerous peaks.

* Meet a charming group of like-minded mountaineers.

* Find comfort in your cabin as your base of operations and fill it with trinkets you've found on your journey.

* Enjoy the fresh mountain air and tranquility of the mountains, designed in a picturesque style dating back to the 19th century.

* Hours of sweat-inducing content.

* Develop your skills as a budding mountaineer and be the first to conquer invincible mountains.

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: v1.5.1b Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Refill Kit: TENOKE Game File Name: Peaks_of_Yore v1.5.1b TENOKE.zip Game Download Size: MD5SUM:

System Requirements for Peaks of Yore v1.5.1b TENOKE

Before you start Peaks of Yore v1.5.1b TENOKE Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i5-5000 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 900 series or AMD Radeon RX 460 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 2 GB available space* Sound card: Windows compatible audio device

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 * Memory: 8GB of RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage Available space: 2 GB* Sound card: Windows compatible audio device

Peaks Day v1.5.1b Free Download Tinuki

Click on the button below to start Peaks of Yore v1.5.1b TENOKE Game. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

