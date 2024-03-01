Chipotle, new funding from BFG: Week in agri-food tech





This week's rounds were small (with the notable exception of vertical farmer Oishii's $134 million mega-raise), including private equity investor Gresham House, quick-service restaurant chain Chipotle; A new large-scale agri-food tech fund has been announced by venture capital firm BFG Partners. .

In other news, France bans 'meat-like' names from plant-based foods, consumer goods giant Unilever announces regenerative agriculture program and US looks to bring wind power to more farms There is.

Image credit: Choice Foodtech

More than CAD 19 million invested in plant material projects Food Business News

Food supply chain decarbonization startup Mondra closes $3.6 million in pre-Series A funding round Retail Tech Innovation Hub

Prague-based Choice raises $2.3 million to help restaurants digitize their customer base and improve customer retention EU Startups

PawCo raises $2 million for plant-based dog food Axios

Prioritizing taste over schedule: Vertical farming company Oishii raises $134 million in Series B as market correction continues AgFunderNews

Elevated Signals wins $5.8 million in Axios investment to adapt cannabis to climate change

Image credit: Chipotle

Mycelium technology company Infinite Roots announces strategic partnership with Pulmuone Vegconomist

Vegan Food Group acquires Germany's Torftown in latest integration deal to boost profitability Green Queen

Leading Finnish biogas producer acquires Nurmon Bioenergia Bioenergy News

Funds, grants and accelerators

Chipotle doubles technology venture fund spending to $100 million Restaurant Dive

Gresham House launches $380 million biodiversity fund AgriInvestor

BFG Partners launches third $125 million fund to support healthy consumer products Forbes

people move

Senate confirms Gooden as USDA assistant secretary for rural development Biomass Magazine

Taranis Board welcomes veteran Syngenta executive Vern Hawkins PR Newswire

Heura's York Ham-style cold cuts feature a patent-pending texturing technology. Image credit: Heura Foods

France finally bans meat names from plant-based labels with new government ordinance

Introducing meat rice: Muscle-added grains boost protein Nature

Heura records double-digit growth in 2023: Our vision is to become the European champion of plant-based meat AgFunderNews

Local Bounti receives patent for Stack & Flow Technology Horti Daily

USDA launches program to power more farms with wind farming dives

Discussions regarding the sale of Delivery Hero Taiwan to Uber Eats: Deal Street Asia Report

Agricultural insights platform Gro Intelligence is unable to pay salaries, replaces founder with new CEO AgFunderNews

Critics are poisoning the plant-based well, says Beyond Meat CEO, company plans to ditch jerky and raise prices in U.S.AgFunderNews

New York state sues beef producer JBS over 'fraudulent' marketing over climate change NPR

Unilever rolls out UK's first regenerative farming program

