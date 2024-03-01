New feature in Google Chrome lets you search even when you have a 'bad' network connection





Google announced three features for its Chrome browser that will enable more helpful suggestions. Some of these tools are smartphone apps, while others work with standard PC-based browsers.

First, desktop Chrome users will now get new search suggestions based on what other users are searching for using the browser. The browser remembers recent queries and automatically fills in relevant search suggestions, but to the right of the usual autofill suggestions,[ユーザーも検索]User-generated options are also displayed under the tab marked .

Chrome users on iOS and Android will now see more images to accompany their search suggestions. Previously, Chrome would only display suggested images in the address bar that matched a specific query exactly, and Google used the example of Isanti's dining table. Now, a broader search states that Bohemian Table ties an image to each option in the drop-down menu. A picture is worth a thousand words, right?

Perhaps the most puzzling new feature is that Chrome for iOS and Android now has optimization tools that allow users to search even if they have a poor network connection. Google hasn't revealed how this works, saying it's simply due to improved functionality on the device. The company says search will continue to work even in poor connectivity, so some level of connectivity will probably still be required.

All three of these features are available today, so take advantage of them. Google seems to be constantly tweaking its services, and these are just the search engine's newest tools. The company recently added three generative AI features and a Gemini-based writing tool.

