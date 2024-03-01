The psychology of influence and persuasion with Andrew Buzbee — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





liquid death

This is just water, Buzbee explained.

The company is an American beverage brand that aggressively and humorously markets some of the most dangerous things on the planet. The reason is that the founder, a former Netflix marketer, wanted to flexibly change the traditional promotion of water by gaining influencer hits and shares on social media and online. Due to his hard and aggressive atypical water.

Of course, it's all in perception. Because no matter how much you spin it, water is still just water at the end of the day. Spin is important too…

Liquid Death was launched in 2017 and was valued at $2.3 million in 2019, rising to $700 million in Q3 2023, Buzbee explained, adding that influence really matters. Repeatedly stated. The company is now valued at close to $1 billion and is available for purchase in the UK at stores such as Tesco.

firefly light

Conversely, in this social media-driven world dominated by influencers, it's important to get it wrong.

This was recently exemplified by Bud Light and its disastrous use of US transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in social media marketing.

Attempts to diversify away from the traditionally blue-collar male clientele, which is generally conservative, failed, but viewers turned against Instagram and other posts, organized boycotts, and negatively impacted beer sales. What I continued to do ended up backfiring.

As a result, Buzbee said, there was an immediate drop in sales of $25 billion in the first four to five months of the boycott, while the company cut back on advertising tie-ups with Haley Davidson and Super Bowl slots. Despite this, the country is still struggling to recover by 2024. This is more tied to traditional customer case values.

The lesson is that influence is important, and of course we need to be careful how we use it.

psychology of persuasion

A book titled Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by American author Robert B. Cialdini was cited by Buzbee as an important text to read in this field. Botox Bob has written an original book that is well worth reading, especially regarding his 7 principles, even though he jokingly refers to the author's rather plasticky image in the book's cover photo.

Reciprocity: This persuasion and influence technique works. Buzbee said think of an Indian restaurant that brings out hot towels and sweets at the end of the meal. This typically increases the customer's tip by 3%.

Rarity: Rolex watches, especially Daytona watches, are preferable due to the long waiting list required. This is intentional marketing, Buzbee said, adding that used models now sell for thousands of dollars.

Authority: Helps influence consumer behavior. That's why pharmacists, for example, sometimes wear white coats, said Buzbee, who formerly worked for Superdrug.

Commitment: Consistent service and adherence to brand values ​​are very important as they will be remembered by consumers.

Likes: In a brand context, this means identifying who likes you and why, and targeting and retaining them appropriately, even as you try to diversify your customer base . However, be careful how you do this. Look at the disastrous Bud Light example above.

Social Proof: Remember that not all efforts will be successful. 93% prefer recommendations from family and friends over marketing-driven brand recommendations.

Unity: In my opinion, this is the most meaningful thing today, Buzbee said, and it's about brand loyalty at a football team's base and the ability for everyone to know your name, like the popular 1980s show “Cheers TV” bar. We talked about our desire for a place where we knew. If you can come even remotely close to building that kind of community for your brand, you're doing very well.

Buzbee concluded by advising Smart Retail Tech attendees to focus on customer experience and community as two core elements of his five retail principles. This includes being at the pinnacle of technological innovation, providing seamless transactions and integrated 360-degree connected services.

With Smart Retail Tech Expo 2024 coming to a close, it remains to be seen whether his influence will extend beyond the confines of the conference room floor.

