Google's handling of Stack Overflow is the latest evidence that the AI ​​giant will pay for your data





Last year, Stack Overflow became one of the first websites to announce it would charge AI giants for access to content used to train its chatbots. His popular Q&A service for programmers has signed up its first customer with Google. CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar says this is the beginning of a meaningful new revenue stream.

The deal is important because it remains unclear how much Google and other AI developers will pay for content needed for AI projects. Millions of books and websites have promoted the development of AI systems, but most publishers have not been compensated and some have filed lawsuits alleging abuse. Many publishers, including Stack Overflow, appear to be threatened by his ChatGPT and other generative AI products, which can answer queries that would previously have been sent to programmers.

The deal will see Google's cloud division provide coding assistance and technical support through a version of the Google Gemini chatbot, using questions and answers from Stack Overflow about Google Cloud services. Google's cloud computing customers can also ask questions through Google Cloud's command-line interface. Their AI doesn't have all the answers, so we have great capabilities to help complete that loop, Chandrasekhar says. We are the largest place where community knowledge is curated and verified.

Gemini summarizes answers from Stack Overflow in its own words, but includes the company logo, a link to the original material, and the username of the site contributor who provided it. The companies plan to demonstrate the system at Google Cloud Next, the search company's annual cloud conference in April, and announce it shortly thereafter.

Chandrasekar said there are no major restrictions on how Google Cloud can use Stack Overflow data, and it can be used to train large-scale language models and other AI systems. What we want to uphold, he says, are the non-negotiables: trust, accuracy, quality, and attribution to the origin of these AI outputs.

He declined to say how much Google pays Stack Overflow for its data. This will be a meaningful commercial offering for us in the short, medium and long term, Chandrasekhar said.

secret scraping

Google and other AI developers have previously collected data from Stack Overflow and other websites without much notice. As the demand for generative AI technologies soars and the valuations of the companies developing them soar, the websites that provide the foundational texts are beginning to claim what they consider their fair share. Fortunately for Stack Overflow, potential customers listened to the message, Chandrasekhar says. We don't need to chase people, he says.

Stack Overflow data is especially useful for AI systems that generate computer code. It's popular with software engineers and has proven to be a significant revenue source for Microsoft and OpenAI.

The new Stack Overflow deal comes just a week after Google reached a licensing agreement to collect data from discussion forum operator Reddit. That content helps the chatbot's conversational abilities. Reddit announced plans to start charging for data access just before Stack Overflow launched last year.

