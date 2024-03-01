OpenNebula Systems wins 1.8 million innovation projects to apply AI-enabled operations to 5G edge cloud





OpenNebula Systems wins €1.8 million for innovation project to apply AI-enabled operations to 5G edge cloud

The ONEedge5G project is funded by the NextGenerationEU program through Spain's Ministry of Digital Transformation and Civil Service.

We are really proud to be leading European innovation in open source 5G edge technology and contributing to opening up the EU cloud market to new players and products based on OpenNebula. ”

— Dr. Alberto P. Mart, Vice President of Open Source Innovation, OpenNebula Systems

MADRID, Spain, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — OpenNebula Systems, a leading company in open source cloud and edge computing, is proud to announce its new ONEedge5G innovation project. Using generous funding of over €1.8 million from the NextGenerationEU mechanism through his UNICO I+D 6G program of the Spanish government, this his 18-month project is an industrial research project into artificial intelligence technologies and zero-touch resource management methods. let's start doing …. Efficient deployment and operation of distributed 5G/6G edge environments.

The ONEedge5G project, supported by the Ministry of Economy and Digital Transformation, is part of the UNICO R&D 6G program funded by the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The initiative aims to strengthen Europe's position as a frontrunner in cloud infrastructure, edge computing, semiconductors and quantum communications at an international level.

Leap towards future-ready 5G infrastructure

As digital transformation accelerates, the demand for more efficient, automated, and intelligent 5G edge infrastructure becomes paramount. OpenNebula Systems will leverage its extensive experience and expertise in open source cloud and edge computing solutions to focus on developing innovative artificial intelligence technologies and zero-touch resource management methodologies. These advances will be used to power the deployment and operation of highly distributed 5G edge environments, paving the way to a more connected and automated future.

Strengthening Europe's role in global innovation

OpenNebula Systems' involvement in the ONEedge5G project underlines the company's commitment to leading innovation in Europe and its pivotal role in shaping the future of digital infrastructure based on open source technologies. By contributing to the UNICO R&D 6G program, OpenNebula Systems not only contributes to improving Spain's national technological capabilities, but also positions the country as a key player in strengthening Europe's digital sovereignty in strategic areas.

#####

ABOUT OPENNEBULA SYSTEMS:

OpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula, supports its community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and managed cloud services. With a focus on simplicity, flexibility, and vendor independence, OpenNebula provides cloud and edge solutions for enterprise private, hybrid, and edge cloud infrastructures. The company's platform combines the agility of a public cloud with the control of a private cloud, enabling organizations to meet the evolving needs of developers and their DevOps practices. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence with offices in Europe and the United States.

For more information, check out OpenNebula.io/innovation or ONEedge5G.eu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myfox8.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/691351099/opennebula-systems-awarded-e1-8m-innovation-project-to-apply-ai-enabled-operations-to-5g-edge-clouds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos