Google Test AI tools to find and rewrite high-quality content





Google pays small publishers to use its AI platform to rewrite content published on news sites that are targeted by the Google platform for large-scale content parasitism. ing. There are a lot of negative opinions about this on Twitter.

Google pays small independent publishers to use its generative AI platform to target other news content for summarization and republishing. According to a paywalled article published on AdWeek, the tool is in beta testing and a publisher needs to post as many articles as he wants in a day to receive payment.

Small publishers are using tools that display content selected by AI tools to produce content for “free.”

Why Google's new tool is problematic

It's common for one news organization to pick up a news story from another, but when it's done by talented journalists, they put their own spin on it. That's the way things are.

However, Google's tool appears to be similar to a programmatic method of plagiarizing content called article spinning. Article spinning is an automated tactic that uses a website's feed to input published content from other sites and rewrites it by a computer program, usually by replacing words with synonyms. However, AI can weave out more nuanced content, essentially replacing entire sentences and paragraphs with content that is the same as the original content but expressed in a different way, giving the content a different tone. can be summarized.

What's different is that this tool has been tested by Google itself, which is problematic not only because Google is the de facto gatekeeper of online content, but also because this tool has been tested by Google itself. The idea is to target small, independent publishers to get their content published.

On the one hand, this can be a good thing as it allows you to generate inbound links to the original publisher of the news. Free links, it's a win-win, right?

But that's not because news publishers can't actually benefit from links to content that has a longer shelf life of about 48 hours. News is a hamster wheel that constantly publishes news to keep the wheel spinning to keep the business going. This is a non-stop process that can easily be compromised by massive content dilution.

And that's the crux of the problem with Google's AI tools: they dilute the value organizations create by hiring experts to create the “value-added” content that Google often wants to publish. At the point. And that's what makes Google's AI tools hypocritical at best and cynical at worst. Because while Google encourages the creation of quality content, it simultaneously undermines it.

A large number of publishers that programmatically copy every published news article is not very good for the original publisher. We republish news from major publishers, especially when that content is overwhelmed by Google News, search results, and user preferences from local online news publishers.

Reaction to Google's AI news tool

Technology journalist Brian Merchant, who writes for The Atlantic and has published a book, posted a virtual thumbs down on Twitter, which was unanimously endorsed.

He tweeted:

“This is where the nightmare begins: Google is encouraging the production of AI-generated slop.

If you are a news organization that accepted this measly contract, you should be deeply ashamed, especially if you are publishing AI-generated articles without a disclaimer. ”

Brian followed up this tweet with his thoughts on what's wrong with Google's AI tools for small news sites.

“If we in the media have learned anything over the last 10 years, it's that we don't really have to compromise on any crap that big tech companies throw at us. It’s going to ruin us in the end – why join automation?’ Your field ceases to exist at something like $30,000 a year???”

Merchant retweeted a comment from technology journalist Alex Cantrow.

“This is sad. Is this the web Google wants?”

Another person tweeted:

“What matters is the profits that are unchecked and untaxed.

Of course, what Google wants is for companies to quickly sell off their employees and Americans in general. ”

A person working at Microsoft brought up the concept of “autophagy,” in which organisms begin to consume themselves when they starve.

She tweeted:

“The quality of news content deteriorates and search is negatively impacted. Autophagy is a real threat to information quality, but no one seems to be taking it seriously.”

The future of content

This isn't just a “news” problem, it's a problem for everyone who makes a living publishing content online. What can be used for news publications can easily be applied to product reviews, recipes, entertainment, and almost any topic on which affiliates publish content.

What do you think of Google's new tool? Will it help small publishers compete with larger sites, or is it just the beginning of autophagy in the body of online publishing?

