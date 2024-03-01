Only a few days left to score the lowest price ever on Google Pixel 8 at $540 (save $159)





Woot is currently offering the Google Pixel 8 at the best price ever. You can currently purchase the unlocked 128GB smartphone for $539.99 shipped by Prime. Otherwise, delivery costs $6. Save $159 off the regular price of $699. This is an additional $9 more than the previous offer from the beginning of the year, which was the previous all-time low. For the first time, it has been sold at a lower price in order to be more competitive with the new Samsung Galaxy S24 devices that are about to ship. We got our hands on the new release at launch and wrote all about this being the small phone of our dreams in our review on 9to5Google.

The new Google Pixel 8 leverages a number of AI features supported by the new Tensor G3 chip. It features newly developed Magic Eraser technology for photo and video editing and a 6.2-inch Actua display. With nearly all the pro features of its larger counterparts packed into a smaller body, you don't have to choose between a cumbersome smartphone with all the bells and whistles or a more compact device that does both. A dual camera array on the back and all-day battery life round out this flagship smartphone.

However, if we're talking about Android, this past month has been all about Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders. Ahead of official launch, we're offering 2x storage upgrades at no extra cost, bonus trade-in credits, gift card additions, and other perks to help you buy one of our latest three phones for less. There are many promotions available.

Google Pixel 8 features:

Pixel 8 is a useful smartphone designed by Google. The new Google Tensor G3 chip is custom-engineered with Google AI for cutting-edge photo and video features and smarter ways to assist. Google Pixel 8 features a fully upgraded camera with advanced image processing that reveals vibrant colors and impressive details.Macro focus allows you to create stunning images of even the smallest subjects

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all the latest videos, reviews, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5toys.com/2024/02/29/google-pixel-8-has-never-sold-for-less-with-159-discount-down-to-540-new-low/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos