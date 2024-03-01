Google's Gemini problem will get even worse outside the US





If Google was a late starter in the latest round of AI hype, this week made things even worse. Just weeks after its release, the company's new Gemini model was tricked out with a series of bizarre racial gaffes showing a racially diverse group of Nazis and a black Founding Father.

As the senior vice president explained in a blog post on Friday, the company was trying to make Gemini produce a well-rounded talent, but it somehow overcorrected. The arrangements that were made to ensure that Gemini produced a wide range of talent clearly did not take into account cases that should not have been made. Indicates a range. But the damage had already been done. Sundar Pichai said in a statement to his employees on Tuesday that the error was completely unacceptable.

Google seems to be treating this error as something that can be easily fixed. In an interview at Mobile World Congress, DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said Gemini will be relaunched in the coming weeks. I'm a little unsure. These types of errors are deeply ingrained in the behavior of generative AI models, making them difficult to eliminate completely.

In many ways, these systems are stereotyping machines, taking in large numbers of images and flattening them all into one image. In some cases, that flattening can deviate from reality in an acceptable way. Other times, it flattens things out in an unpleasant way or just the wrong way.

We've sounded this alarm before on Rest of World, most notably in last year's article about how AI stereotypes the world. As stated in the work's details, if you ask Midjourney for a Mexican, you'll see a man with a mustache and sombrero, but Indians have turbans and beards.

This article was published before the launch of Gemini, but it highlights the problems with generative AI. It's about asking non-human beings to perform tasks with the expectation that they understand history and context in the same way that humans do. Human artists understand the need for diversity enough not to depict the Chinese as racist caricatures, but similarly, diversity goes far enough to depict the British royal family of different nationalities. I also understand that it is not enough.

This is part of a delicate mission across generative AI tools, where slightly complex tasks become exponentially more difficult. If you start with a corpus of Python-based web scrapers and ask the model to build something new, you'll be surprised at what you get. Python code has a formalized set of rules, and the conditions for success are clearly defined. This is a useful trick in itself, and one of the reasons why the GitHubs Copilot product is so successful. However, generalizing across images is much more complex, and knowing which parameters should be captured is even more difficult.

The result is a frustrating process of trial and error that may not work equally well for everyone. These two examples that embarrassed Gemini were about pivotal moments in American and European history, cultural flashpoints that captured the attention of Western media and put Google on the back burner within days. It's no coincidence. The issue of racial stereotyping in Midjourney garnered less headlines and a more subdued response. This is a reminder that, like many technology tools, AI models can amplify human biases rather than diminish them.

