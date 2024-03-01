Google suspends Gemini AI model after recent fiasco





Google office

getty

Google's release of Gemini and its lack of rigorous testing is an embarrassing moment for the company after its previous incident with Bard.

Google just suspended its latest AI tool called Gemini, which creates images of people. This is another big mistake as Google strives to be on par with rivals like OpenAI and Microsoft in its use of generative AI.

Since OpenAI officially launched ChatGPT on November 30, 2022, Google has been playing catch-up. When Google released its chatbot, originally called Bard, last spring, the company had a bitter experience when it shared inaccurate photos of planets outside Earth's solar system in a promotional video, causing its stock price to drop more than 9%. I did.

This recent debacle with Gemini quickly gained attention on social media after inaccurate historical images returned, including that the U.S. Senate in the 1800s was ethnically diverse and included women. . Unfortunately, this is another example of Google rushing a new product to market without adequate testing or quality control before releasing it to the market.

Google said Gemini does not intend to create inaccurate historical images. So Google turned off the image generation feature and announced it would work on major improvements before turning it back on. But the company learned the hard lesson that ensuring more robust testing is essential.

“There's more nuance in the historical context, and we'll make further adjustments to account for it,” Jack Kracik, Google's senior director of Gemini products, said after the social media post.

Also, in an internal memo yesterday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the company's recent artificial intelligence mistakes, particularly in its Gemini image generation feature. Pichai emphasized the importance of providing helpful, accurate and unbiased information to users across all Google services, including the emerging AI technology. He outlined plans for a clear course of action to address these issues, including structural changes, improvements to product guidelines and launch processes, and robust assessments and technical recommendations. Pichai also highlighted recent product and technology announcements in AI as fundamental advancements and emphasized Google's commitment to developing reliable and useful products.

Building trust and confidence in the use of AI requires careful quality control. This is an area where many technology giants are putting their brand reputations at risk in their rush to bring new innovations to market. This doesn't just apply to Google, which made its second blunder, but to the AI ​​industry as a whole. That said, Pichai quickly responded with a clear call to action that signals positive leadership.

Now, Google must quickly pivot so that more robust product development quality assurance protocols become the new standard, with key performance metrics and third-party audits in place.

Note: Official communication from Google can be found here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/cindygordon/2024/02/29/google-latest-debacle-has-paused-gemini-ai-model/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos