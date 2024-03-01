CertPro Leads Audit Services with Globally Innovative Technology





As cyber threats continue to emerge and data privacy laws proliferate around the world, businesses are scrambling to implement robust compliance frameworks. Unfortunately, the traditional audit process remains complex and tedious to this day.

Wilmington, Delaware – February 29, 2024

Founded in 2012, Bangalore-based CertPro is pioneering a technology-enabled approach to streamlining this critical function for businesses around the world. The firm has advised on key protocols such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2). He brings over 10 years of experience. . But what really sets CertPro apart is its commitment to efficiency through automation and innovation.

CertPro Executive Director Hitesh Mittal said older auditing methods are too slow to address today's risks. By taking a technology-first approach, we help businesses achieve compliance quickly, affordably, and effortlessly.

Mr. Mittal cites CertPro's track record of more than 3,500 successful audit projects as proof of its methodology. The company's customers around the world appreciate the benefits of a refreshed audit blueprint that emphasizes around-the-clock support, rapid response, and integration with existing systems.

Our goal is to take any frustration out of this process, Mittal added. We want our clients to be able to focus on running their business rather than worrying about compliance.

Aiming for significant expansion throughout North America

CertPro is growing in the North American market with a strong footprint across Asia, Europe and Australia. The company also expects demand for more efficient audits to surge globally in the coming years.

Industry analysts predict that the broader compliance function will exceed $57 billion annually by 2030. This vast market presents a great opportunity for CertPro to consolidate its position as a leader, especially in the audit field. With data protection laws set to be passed in more states and cloud adoption showing no signs of slowing down, businesses are looking for ways to reconcile compliance with the niche digital transformation that CertPro is entering. Masu.

Mittal said the next five years will be critical in how companies adapt to the new regulatory environment. We plan to guide them through every step of their certification preparation smoothly and successfully.

Pioneering a customer-first audit model

At its core, CertPro is committed to fundamentally transforming the client experience with audit services. Audits often tick boxes from a compliance perspective but fail to provide any real value beyond that.

CertPro flips this scenario through our attentive support and commitment to customer satisfaction. The company promises answers within 24 hours, in line with its mission to take uncertainty and fear out of the equation.

CertPro also employs technology that allows us to uncover insights and identify optimization opportunities for our clients. This is in stark contrast to auditors who render verdicts but offer little strategic advice. The company views audits as the starting point for helping businesses operate efficiently and effectively while remaining compliant.

We always go above and beyond for our customers, Mittal said. The relationships we build fuel our innovation and shape our vision for the future.

With our customer-centric mindset and drive for pioneering progress, CertPro is poised to revolutionize the global audit field for decades to come. As the regulatory landscape becomes increasingly complex, companies will increasingly rely on partners like his CertPro to ease their path to compliance.

Contact Information: Name: Hitesh Mittal Email: Send Email Organization: CertPro LLC Website: https://www.certpro.co/

