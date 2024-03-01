Investigation into Google's 'predatory' advertising practices expands by Canada's antitrust watchdog





Canada's antitrust watchdog has expanded its investigation into whether Google's online advertising business engages in predatory pricing.

According to the Wall Street Journal, as part of the Competition Bureau investigation, which expands on an investigation that first began in 2020, law enforcement is seeking relevant records and written information from Google from the Federal Court of Canada. It is said that an order has been obtained requiring it to be produced.

In October 2021, the Competition Bureau issued its first court order related to its investigation into Google's conduct in the online display advertising market, asking whether Alphabet's subsidiary is hindering the success of competitors and inflating prices as a result. asked to judge. The same journal reported.

The agency also announced Thursday that it is investigating whether Google is using its market power across display advertising technology services to stifle competition.

Additionally, the Competition Bureau is investigating Google's potentially predatory pricing, the paper said. This is a strategy often deployed to undermine rivals by setting very low prices.

The investigation is ongoing and no findings of wrongdoing have been made at this time, the department told the Journal.

“The ad technology industry is competitive and constantly evolving, reducing costs and increasing consumer choice,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement to the Post.

“We continue to engage constructively with the Competition Bureau of Canada to demonstrate the benefits of our products to Canadian businesses and consumers,” the spokesperson added. “Canadian businesses choose to use our advertising products because they are effective and reliable in helping them reach customers and grow.”

The Competition Bureau announced the expansion of its investigation on Thursday. X/@CompBureau

The Competition Bureau investigation will bring Google under increased scrutiny from other organizations around the world.

On Wednesday, the Mountain View, Calif.-based technology giant was sued for $2.3 billion by media giant Axel Springer and 31 other publishers, alleging that the search giant's digital advertising practices caused them to lose millions. Ta.

The group's move, which includes publishers from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden, comes as European antitrust regulators crack down on Google's ad tech business. It was held in the midst of

Media company lawyers from Geradin Partners and Steck Lawyers said in a statement obtained by the Post that the media companies involved suffered losses due to a less competitive market that was a direct result of Google's misconduct. He said that.

Importantly, these funds could have been reinvested into strengthening Europe's media environment.

They cited the French competition authority's nearly $240 million fine against Google in 2021 over its ad tech business, as well as the European Commission's complaint last year to support the group's case. Ta.

Google said it “firmly” disagrees with the allegations and called the lawsuit “speculative and opportunistic.”

Sundar Pichai's company similarly said last year that it disagreed with EU antitrust violations against its ad tech business, where it is involved on both the buy and sell sides of the business.

The European Union, which introduced tougher regulations on Big Tech companies than U.S. authorities under the Digital Services Act that took effect earlier this month, also filed a $2.7 billion antitrust lawsuit against Google in 2017 for market abuse related to shopping services. Fines were imposed for violations.

The agency expanded its investigation a day after Alphabet Inc.'s Google, both headed by Sundar Pichai, was hit with a $2.3 billion lawsuit brought by 32 media groups across Europe. AFP (via Getty Images)

Google has been trying to avoid the fine ever since, but last month Europe's highest court struck down the company's last-ditch effort to avoid paying, dealing a potential blow to the world's most popular internet search engine. .

Meanwhile, Google has been engaged in a “historic” legal battle with the U.S. Department of Justice, which claims the company is exercising illegal monopoly power to the detriment of consumers.

Throughout the trial, which began last month, the Justice Department has sought to expose Google's shady tactics and anticompetitive practices.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta is scheduled to issue a ruling in May.

