News in Europe sues Google. Are IP addresses worth storing?

Google is being sued by a consortium of some of Europe's biggest news companies, including Axel Springer and Schibsted Media, Reuters reports.

The case itself is being heard in Dutch courts, apparently because the Netherlands has a reputation for rewarding antitrust claims.

A Google spokesperson called the lawsuit speculative and opportunistic.

Which may be true, but can you blame them?

The opportunity for this lawsuit exists because Google's revenue is soaring while news ad revenue is plummeting. Google's overall ad revenue has been increasing steadily, according to a month-old earnings report. But one part of Google's advertising business, the Google Network, is down. Outside sites and publishers don't just take a slice of Google's growing ad spending pie. They are completely on the decline.

Google also earned $73.8 billion in total revenue, not profits, in 2023. The European publisher is suing for 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

A statement from law firms Geradin Partners and Stek, which represents the publishers, said the media companies involved suffered losses due to a less competitive market, which was a direct result of Google's misconduct.

Turn to IP

The television industry is questioning the longevity of IP addresses for targeting and attribution. Apple and Google are focused on phasing out privacy because of the obvious privacy rationale. Additionally, IP addresses change, so using them as IDs can be inaccurate.

According to recent research from Go Addressable, an initiative co-led by CIMM and Comcast Advertising, approximately 15% of IP addresses change over the course of a typical TV advertising campaign. And that discrepancy can cause fluctuations in reach and frequency numbers.

That's why Comcast Advertising announced new signal verification products this week during the LiveRamps RampUp event. The product, built in collaboration with Blockgraph, an identity resolution company co-owned by Comcast, can determine whether log-level ad exposure data uploaded by a client was actually delivered to his Comcast household based on his IP address. Verify.

Comcast can verify this match because it relies on personal information from cable and broadband subscribers, such as home addresses and phone numbers.

CIMM Managing Director Jon Watts said in a statement that household subscriptions are some of the most accurate signals we know.

In the same report, we were able to match 95% of households that were addressable via address, compared to 60% using IP addresses.

bouncing snowball

Advertising and media were largely absent from Snowflakes' quarterly earnings report. It was a bit of a departure since this segment has been a highlight and focus for the past few years.

But that doesn't mean the company is turning its attention away from the advertising industry.

In fact, Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman has announced that he will be stepping down and being replaced by Sridhar Ramaswamy.

If the name sounds familiar, it's probably because Ramaswamy led Google's search and advertising business for the better part of a decade. Or maybe you're familiar with Neeva, the search engine startup he founded shortly after leaving his Google job. Neeva targeted his former employer on the grounds that Google search was used by advertisers and was largely ruined.

Neeva had a strategy that could hardly exist in a market where tens of millions of subscribers would have to pay for a service they had previously known only as a free service.

Snowflake was lucky with the Niva acquisition, Slootman told investors. (Snowflake paid $184 million for Ramaswamis' startup.)

This is more than just a changing of the guard, he says. It's also about positioning the company appropriately for the challenges ahead.

But wait, there's more!

FreeWheel is testing a tool that allows advertisers to include biddable programmatic inventory in advance purchases. [Ad Age]

Essence Media is in talks to buy Refinery29 from struggling publisher Vice. [WSJ]

Why are there more searches for coffee on the internet than ever before? [GQ]

You have been hired!

AdInMo appoints context technology expert as Chief Product and Technology Officer. [release]

SiriusXM has hired former Stitcher and iHeartMedia executive Sarah van Mosel as senior vice president of podcast strategy. [Variety]

