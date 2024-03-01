Google expands BigQuery with Gemini, brings vector support to cloud databases





Google is adding new capabilities to its database and analytics platform to help developers and organizations benefit from the power of generative AI.

Google has been busy in 2024 so far, with multiple updates to its Gemini Large-Scale Language Model (LLM), but not everything has gone as planned. Today, Google announced that it is bringing the power of Gemini models to its BigQuery analytics service, along with new feature updates for AI Data Preparation and Acquisition Augmented Generation (RAG). Taking it a step further, Google is dramatically expanding its database capabilities for AI, with support for vector search now provided to all cloud databases.

Andi Gutmans, GM and VP of databases at Google Cloud, told VentureBeat that he essentially says vector indexes and vector searches should be fundamental to any database. Databases are extremely important as part of search extension generation and can actually help you reap the real benefits of AI within your enterprise.

All Google databases are now vector-enabled databases

Google already supports vectors in some databases.

Vector and AI features are previewed in the Google AlloyDB database and are now generally available. Google also has a dedicated vector database, the Vertex AI Vector Search service.

That lineup is now expanded with vector preview support for in-memory Memorystore for Redis databases, CloudSQL and Spanner relational databases, Firestore document databases, and Bigtable key/value databases.

Adding vector support to all Google databases is not a trivial operation and will require a lot of engineering work by Google. Gutmans pointed out that in the case of his AlloyDB, which is based on his open source PostgreSQL database, Google could benefit to some extent from his open source pgvector technology, which provides vector support. That said, even with AlloyDB, Google still had to do a lot of work to ensure the best possible performance and functionality for its users.

Each database has its own nuances in how it's built, Gutmans said, so each database requires innovating different work streams.

Vector searches also typically require additional indexes in the database to facilitate queries. Gutmans said a big part of his differentiation of Google over other vendors building vector capabilities is the way Google builds vector-enabled indexes.

We believe this is our strength, because we have actually had to do very large-scale efforts on our own for many years, he said. Ta. We have considerable experience doing this at Google scale, which serves 1 billion users.

Although not always exposed to end users, Gutmans noted that Google has been using vector search capabilities internally for 12 years as part of its advertising and search business.

BigQuery powers Gemini Pro

On the analytics side, Google is enhancing BigQuery with support for the latest Gemini Pro model.

This enables a whole new set of analytics scenarios, Gerrit Kazmaier, general manager and vice president of data analytics at Google Cloud, said in a press roundtable detailing the news.

Advanced features include enhanced summary and sentiment extraction, classification, enrichment, and translation of structured and unstructured data. Kazmayer pointed out that data is often underutilized in enterprise data analysis because much of it is unstructured and cannot be manipulated in a meaningful way.

With Gemini Pro and BigQuery, you can essentially do all the rich unstructured data analysis and combine it with structured data, he said.

