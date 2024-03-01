Google feels like any other old business, and it won't be easy to pivot





Happy Leap Day! While some may find it frustrating that he has to wait an extra day before getting paid, there are good reasons to do this every four years.

In today's big article, we look at how Google went from a cool pioneer in the tech industry to just another boring company.

What's on deck:

But first of all, the unbearable weight of keeping calm.

The big story Google's cool conundrums Rebecca Zisser/BI

Coolness is fickle. Everyone can talk about you, but suddenly they can't. (Ask Skinny Jeans.)

Technology trends especially change rapidly. Startups that catch the attention of investors can quickly be labeled as the next big thing.

Google has long held the top spot in Silicon Valley's volatile popularity contest, but the best places to work in tech are starting to feel like other companies, says Business Insider's Hugh Langley. Lara O'Reilly writes.

The bureaucracy, risk aversion, and subordination of employees to Wall Street that Google has long avoided are becoming the norm.

The latest example is the debacle over Gemini's flashy new AI model, which faced backlash for being “too woke.”

Instead of becoming the new standard, Google's latest product is being heavily criticized. (However, BI's Alistair Barr has shot down the far-fetched theory circulating that Google intentionally sabotaged Gemini to slow the adoption of generative AI.)

The buzz surrounding Gemini became so big that even Google CEO Sundar Pichai ended up weighing in. He addressed the criticism in a memo to employees and acknowledged that the tech giant was “wrong.”

“This is a PR nightmare for the company,” a current senior employee told Hugh and Lara about the latest drama. “Googlers are angry.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.Mateusz Wlodarczyk/Getty Images

Google's problems may just be the natural maturation of a technology company.

Meta bounced back from the metaverse turmoil with a “year of efficiency” driven by cost cuts, delighting investors, while big tech grandchild Microsoft's valuation rebounded thanks to its partnership with OpenAI.

But Google may have a harder time making a comeback.

The Gemini incident has led some critics to question whether the company's culture is too influenced by left-wing workers, writes BI's Peter Kafka. . And even though Google is working to address the issue, it's like playing a game of whack-a-mole because the AI ​​model is a bit of a black box.

The solution most favored by companies is to increase stock prices, but there are problems here as well.

Disappointing fourth-quarter revenue for Google's search business is weighing on its stock price. The Magnificent 7 member has lagged its faster-growing peers, with its stock price down about 1.5% since the beginning of the year.

Still, this is Google. Despite all the headwinds it faces, the tech giant's $1.7 trillion market capitalization dwarfs the GDP of most countries. But no matter how Google decides to move forward, the magical factory that once defined Silicon Valley culture now faces the prospect of a fundamental restructuring.

3 things on the market iStock; Rebecca Zisser/BI

Investors' evaluation of hedge funds has been overturned. The rise of multi-manager hedge funds means there is a new due diligence model for those considering investing in hedge funds. Fund ratings now focus on executives and how they manage expenses, rather than the top money earners.

Consumers cannot continue to support the economy forever. Spending resilience has helped avoid recession, but fiscal pressures are mounting. Top economists like David Rosenberg and Gary Schilling have warned of an impending economic slowdown that could drag on growth.

Nvidia executives pocketed the cash, according to SEC filings. The chipmaker's directors received $80 million in stock offloads last week, according to an SEC filing. The selloff came after Nvidia's stock hit an all-time high following an explosive earnings report.

3 things about technology Getty Images

TikTok is trying to make photography cool. TikTok is telling creators to focus on photo slideshows amid a battle with Universal Music Group, which wants TikTok to remove Universal-owned songs.

Klarna's AI assistants do the work of 700 employees. The fintech company said in a blog post that its OpenAI-powered assistant has engaged in 2.3 million conversations since launch. The company's statement comes after it stopped hiring people other than engineers late last year.

Snowflake's Frank Slotman is retiring. Shares of the cloud software company fell 23% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company's CEO announced he would step down immediately. When BI asked Mr Slootman eight months ago if he intended to retire, he said we were “wrong about everything” and “regurgitating competitive FUD”.

Three Things in Business Ozgur Hakan Aslan

Toyota was right about hybrid cars. Toyota's slow and steady approach to hybrid vehicles is paying off. Toyota's cautious approach could mean it comes out on top as its competitors pour money into EVs and, in Apple's case, ultimately abandon the plan.

Boxabl welcomes new investors. The company has struggled to establish a profitable business model and could run out of cash by the end of the year. The founders plan to cash out $10 million as they bring in new investors.

Elon Musk says the revised Roadster will be a shock. The world's richest man said on Wednesday that Tesla has overhauled the design of its long-delayed sports car. The company aims to ship its second-generation EV in 2025, he added in a follow-up post.

Other news today's events

Insider Today Team: Dan DeFrancesco, associate editor and anchor, based in New York. Hallam Block, editor, lives in London. Jordan Parker Erb is an editor based in New York.

