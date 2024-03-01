Chongqing ranks 8th in comprehensive strength of science, technology and innovation





According to the 2023 China Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Assessment Report, Chongqing ranked 8th in China and 1st in western China in terms of overall strength in science, technology and innovation last year. Chongqing was ranked 36th in the “Nature Index 2023 Science Cities”, making it into the world's top 50 cities for the first time.

Based on the development of science, technology and innovation leaders

How can we make our industry thrive? As a strong magnet for attracting high-end scientific and technological resources, Jiangbei District, Chongqing City has become a major forefront of innovative industrial cluster development. It will become a “cradle'' for nurturing future industries and new productivity.

Among them, high-tech, high-growth, high-value-added enterprises such as Ruanjiang Tuling AI are leading the way in scientific and technological innovation. As a local AI company in Chongqing, Ruanjiang Tuling AI has been committed to the research and development of AI technology. We develop AI application platforms, including AI algorithms, machine vision, and knowledge graph platforms, and provide intelligent solutions and professional IT services to dozens of state and local governments and hundreds of businesses. The success of Ruanjiang Tuling AI is a typical example of Jiangbei District's success in cultivating science and technology innovation enterprises.

Regarding investment in scientific research, Jiangbei District has launched unprecedented and advantageous policies. We have identified 14 major challenges in four areas and detailed support in six aspects: capital investment, financial support, and resource allocation. We have also increased the number of high-tech enterprises, strengthened their strengths, and strengthened the development base of high-tech industry.

Additionally, government officials continue to visit companies. The group visited 114 newly recognized high-tech enterprises at the beginning of the year, and visited more enterprises throughout the year, solving practical difficulties and smoothing the path of development.

According to statistics, in 2023, there were 612 technology-based companies recognized in Gangbuk District, for a total of 2,431 companies. It has cultivated 69 high-tech companies, a total of 351 companies, and the development momentum is strong.

Establish an innovation ecosystem

Jiangbei District has transformed its science and technology system, improved its innovation investment system, accelerated the transfer and transformation of science and technology achievements, and introduced and cultivated high-end science and technology talents. Thanks to Jiangbei District's attentive services and policy support, Chongqing Yubank Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will start its operations on December 28, 2023, fostering a class of innovative enterprises in Jiangbei District, and creating a “Digital Chongqing” We have established a new model for building.

Jiangbei District deepened the pilot reform of intellectual value credit loans for technology-based enterprises and expanded enterprise financing channels. As a result, in 2023, 26 technology-based enterprises obtained intellectual value credit loans and commercial loans totaling 78.5 million yuan, relieving the pressure on technology-based enterprises' cash flow and R&D funds.

Create a strong atmosphere of innovation and entrepreneurship

In 2023, Gangbuk District successfully implemented a series of activities to create an environment suitable for innovation. For example, we hold various symposiums to interpret preferential policies for enterprises, invite industry-academia-research institutions cooperation promotion associations to conduct thorough research in industrial parks, and innovation and entrepreneurship contests. and issued an implementation plan to strengthen the dissemination of science in the country. new era.

By 2023, Jiangbei District has built 35 incubation carriers at all levels, and the area of ​​innovation carriers has exceeded 250,000 square meters. These carriers have introduced and nurtured 233 companies this year, including 75 recognized technology-based companies and 23 high-tech companies. These achievements have further enriched the enterprise structure of the district and established a full-cycle development chain from technology-based small and medium-sized enterprises to high-tech enterprises and listed enterprises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ichongqing.info/2024/03/01/chongqing-ranks-8th-in-comprehensive-strength-of-sci-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos