Local Google employees learn of layoffs as city council prepares public assistance

Some private-sector workplace drama unfolded in real time during Thursday's city council meeting, with a group of local Google employees calling themselves out while commenting on a city resolution aimed at supporting their cause. I learned that he lost his job.

On Thursday's agenda is a City Council member calling on Google LLC, the parent company of YouTube Music, and the contracting company Cognizant to begin negotiations with a group of contract workers who have formed a union but have been unsuccessful in securing a union. – Mr. Kadri was on the agenda. The company will cooperate in labor-management negotiations. The issue has received significant national attention in recent weeks, with the National Labor Relations Board calling the unwillingness to engage with the union illegal.

In addition to formalizing the city's support for workers, the resolution also urges the city manager to consider identifying labor and advocacy groups that may be able to support local employee efforts. instructed. The item was taken off the agenda early in the meeting, with the tacit understanding of behind-the-scenes discussions between some council members and business representatives.

Employees who work on YouTube's music content management team and had registered to speak about the resolution still had time to start receiving text messages informing them that the entire team was being laid off. After hearing the news, some attendees left City Hall and went to corporate offices downtown to retrieve their personal belongings.

Later in the meeting, Kadri asked that the item be put back on the agenda for a vote, but it passed 9-1 with Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly voting no.

In an email response to a media request for this story, Google communications manager Bailey Thomson wrote: As we previously shared, these are not Google employees. Cognizant is responsible for the terms and conditions of employment of these workers, including staffing. As in this case, contracts with suppliers across the company typically terminate at the natural expiration date agreed upon with Cognizant.

After the meeting, several council members criticized the company's treatment of Austin workers.

Austin is a union city, and as the sponsor of this resolution, I will always support workers. What happened today was unconscionable, Qadri said in a prepared statement. The Austin-based YouTube Music Content Operations team voted unanimously in favor of unionizing in an NLRB-sanctioned union election, and these workers have since been waiting for good faith negotiations with their employers. I was there. During that time, these workers in Austin were paid less than a living wage despite working for multibillion-dollar Fortune 100 companies. And now, without any warning, they have lost their jobs. Alphabet Workers Union-CWA has my full support.

Kelly told the Austin Monitor Shed that he was working to delay a resolution at the request of Kathryn McAden, Google's director of public policy and external affairs for the Southern United States, and that the city's response to the standoff was He said he could schedule a meeting to discuss the position. Prior to the vote, she explained her decision to vote against the resolution.

I cannot support this proposal before us today. Immediately after the events that occurred during the comment, I reached out to the head of external relations at his Google office in Austin to get a clear understanding of the current situation. At this time, the company has not disclosed whether the employee in question has been fired. That's not my main concern, but it would be very sad if it happened. In fact, going into today's meeting, I had already decided to vote against Proposition 100. My consistent stance is that the city should not intervene in the affairs of private companies, and this is the principle I stand by today.

